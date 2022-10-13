The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, October 13, 2022
Turn up the heat — chili peppers linked to health benefits

By  Environmental Nutrition
   
Lori Zanteson
Deep, vibrant color and smooth, shiny skin indicates a fresh chili pepper.

Chili peppers — chiles — turn up the heat and the health benefits of many cuisines.

The chile was named pepper by Christopher Columbus on a Caribbean exploration when he assumed, based on the spicy taste, it was related to black pepper. Turns out there’s no relation, but the name stuck.

Once their culinary potential became known, chili peppers were a welcome stand-in for costly black peppercorns. Soon after Columbus brought them home to Spain, they were being cultivated from Africa and India to Asia and the Middle East.

There are hundreds of types, all part of the Capsicum genus. The five species of domesticated chili peppers are divided into three main groupings: bell peppers, sweet peppers and hot peppers. Common varieties include red or green bell peppers, jalapeños and Anaheim as well as the lesser-known naga and piri piri.

The heat, which is most potent in the seeds and white pith, comes from capsaicin, a powerful antioxidant phytochemical associated with many health benefits. Chili peppers are especially high in vitamin C, providing more than 100% of the recommended daily value in just one tiny pepper.

Capsaicin has been linked to having benefits including possible anti-cancer properties and cardiovascular protection.

According to a study published last year in the journal Annals of Medicine and Surgery, which analyzed nearly 7,000 studies that included more than 570,000 people, those who consumed chiles had a significantly lower risk of cardiovascular and cancer-related deaths compared to people who didn’t consume them.

Deep, vibrant color and smooth, shiny skin indicates a fresh pepper.

Fresh peppers store well in a paper bag in the refrigerator vegetable drawer, where they should last at least a week. Keep dried peppers in a sealed container away from sunlight. Dried and ground chiles are available in the spice aisle as well.

Use peppers to kick up the flavor and spice in sauteed vegetables, omelets and savory breads and biscuits. They’re especially suited to ethnic dishes like Thai curries, Indian dal and Mexican tacos.

Environmental Nutrition is a newsletter written by experts on nutrition and health.

