Horoscope for Friday, Oct. 14, 2022

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions until 11 p.m. Chicago time. The moon is in Gemini.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is a pleasant, productive day! You will enjoy giving serious thought to future plans. It’s an excellent day to write or study. Relations with someone older or more experienced will be rewarding because you might learn something valuable.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Financial transactions and anything to do with business and commerce are favored. Whatever you do will be carefully thought out and well-planned. Furthermore, coworkers and clients will be cooperative. Listen to the advice of someone who knows more.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Today the moon is in your sign dancing with Venus and Saturn, which will give you a calm, realistic view of life. You will be a good sport about putting up with adversity or any inconvenience. You will also enjoy the company of others, especially romantic interests or children.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This is a solid day to do behind-the-scenes research. It’s also an excellent day to explore redecorating possibilities or ways to make your home look attractive. Very likely, you will get financial or practical support from someone else to do this. Good day to entertain at home. Things will turn out well.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Relations with friends, relatives and siblings will be warm-hearted and friendly. Very possibly, you will have a serious discussion about something, especially with a partner or close friend. Today you have a nice balance of realism combined with an appreciation for beauty.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You make an excellent impression on others today, which is a good thing because you are noticed. In fact, some people are discussing personal details about your private life. (Good to know in case you have to do some damage control.) Look for ways to boost your income.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is a great day to make travel plans for now and in the future. Likewise, you will be gratified exploring avenues related to publishing, the media, medicine and the law. Some of you will make plans for further education or training, as well. This is a solid day.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a good day to get a loan or a mortgage, or to ask for practical or financial help from someone else because very likely, you will get what you need. This is because others see you as solid and reliable, which means you are a good bet from their point of view.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is a great day to schmooze! Meetings and conferences with others will be successful. You might take on a leadership role, or you might participate in long-range planning sessions. Expect to interact with someone younger or someone who is artistic and creative.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is the perfect day to go after what you want if you’re dealing with authority figures — bosses, parents, teachers, VIPs or the police. Others see you as attractive, cooperative, capable and reliable. This means today you have great press! Use this to your advantage.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is a wonderful day to make travel plans or plans for further education or training. It’s also a favorable day for legal settlements and medical information. Some of you will see ways to secure assets or earnings for the long-term future.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is an excellent day for discussions about how to divide or share something because you will come out smelling like a rose. You might do this alone or behind the scenes in a remote fashion. Whatever the case, ask for what you want because you will probably get it.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Singer, songwriter Usher (1978) shares your birthday. Moderation and balance are important to you, which is why you have an excellent ability to see how things work and come together. You are a rock to your friends because you bring them back to reality. This is a lovely, light-hearted year where you will socialize more and enjoy life. Let your hair down!

