Driver dies after crashing into tree on South Side

A driver died early Friday after crashing into a tree on the South Side.
The man, 25, was driving west in the 300 block of West 76th Street when he struck the tree and was thrown from his Volvo SUV, Chicago police said.
He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
