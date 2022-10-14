The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, October 14, 2022
Driver dies after crashing into tree on South Side

The 25-year-old was ejected from his car early Friday in the 300 block of West 76th Street, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A driver died early Friday after crashing into a tree on the South Side.

The man, 25, was driving west in the 300 block of West 76th Street when he struck the tree and was thrown from his Volvo SUV, Chicago police said.

He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

