Friday, October 14, 2022
High School Football Sports High School Sports

Week 8’s top high school football games

Breaking down the week’s best games.

By  Mike Clark
   
Glenbard West’s players and fans celebrate as the Hilltoppers defeat Marist.

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

No. 3 Simeon vs. No. 24 Morgan Park, 1 p.m. Saturday at Gately

It’s been a while since so much has been riding on the Battle of Vincennes. Both teams are 7-0 overall, 4-0 in the Red South and loaded with top talent. Simeon has had only one close call all season, beating Bolingbrook 35-31 in Week 2. Cincinnati recruit Malik Elzy is a top-300 prospect nationally capable of making game-changing plays as a receiver, defensive back and special teamer. Running back Andre Crews has multiple 200-yard games and a Kentucky offer. Morgan Park junior Tysean Griffin is also a multidimensional talent with three SEC offers (Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee). Yet another two-way star is sophomore Jovan Clark, who earned his first Power Five offer (Maryland) as a freshman.

No. 7 Hersey at Elk Grove, 7:30 p.m. Friday

Elk Grove (6-1, 2-1 Mid-Suburban East) is one of the season’s best feel-good stories. The Grenadiers have clinched their first winning season and IHSA playoff berth since 2013. Three-year starting quarterback Mitch Janczak had 183 total yards in last week’s win over Rolling Meadows. Hersey (7-0, 3-0) has three shutouts and has allowed more than two touchdowns only once, in a 41-34 win against Prospect. Quarterback Colton Gumino is a player to watch in the sophomore class.

Lockport at No. 3 Lincoln-Way East, 7 p.m. Friday

Defending Class 8A champ Lockport (5-2, 1-2 Southwest Suburban Blue) is coming off a miracle comeback against Bolingbrook, rallying from 13 down with less than two minutes left to win 34-33. Senior tight end Hyatt Timosciek caught seven passes for 187 and two TDs, plus the game-winning conversion. Lincoln-Way East (7-0, 3-0) just keeps rolling along. The Griffins’ closest game so far was a 43-32 win over Bolingbrook in Week 5. James Kwiecinski’s running has been one of the keys for East.

Lyons at No. 6 Glenbard West, 1:30 p.m. Saturday

Both teams are 6-1 overall, 3-1 in the West Suburban Silver with losses to league-leading York: 17-13 for Glenbard West and 27-14 for Lyons. Lyons offensive lineman Eddie Tuerk is one of the nation’s best in his class. Quarterback Ryan Jackson has a proven receiver in Yale-bound tight end Graham Smith. Glenbard West has gotten back to basics, running behind a big, experienced offensive line. Junior back Julius Ellens has been one of the season’s breakout stars.

No. 25 St. Francis at Riverside-Brookfield, 7:15 p.m. Friday

This is the de facto title game in the Metro Suburban Red. R-B is 5-2 overall, 4-0 in the conference; St. Francis, which didn’t play Westmont, is 7-0, 3-0. Illinois-bound lineman TJ McMillen is a force for St. Francis, whose biggest test was a 17-6 win at Lake Forest in the season opener. Junior quarterback Diego Gutierrez has been solid for R-B, whose losses were to Wauconda and IC Catholic.

