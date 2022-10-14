Week 8’s top high school football games

No. 3 Simeon vs. No. 24 Morgan Park, 1 p.m. Saturday at Gately

It’s been a while since so much has been riding on the Battle of Vincennes. Both teams are 7-0 overall, 4-0 in the Red South and loaded with top talent. Simeon has had only one close call all season, beating Bolingbrook 35-31 in Week 2. Cincinnati recruit Malik Elzy is a top-300 prospect nationally capable of making game-changing plays as a receiver, defensive back and special teamer. Running back Andre Crews has multiple 200-yard games and a Kentucky offer. Morgan Park junior Tysean Griffin is also a multidimensional talent with three SEC offers (Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee). Yet another two-way star is sophomore Jovan Clark, who earned his first Power Five offer (Maryland) as a freshman.

No. 7 Hersey at Elk Grove, 7:30 p.m. Friday

Elk Grove (6-1, 2-1 Mid-Suburban East) is one of the season’s best feel-good stories. The Grenadiers have clinched their first winning season and IHSA playoff berth since 2013. Three-year starting quarterback Mitch Janczak had 183 total yards in last week’s win over Rolling Meadows. Hersey (7-0, 3-0) has three shutouts and has allowed more than two touchdowns only once, in a 41-34 win against Prospect. Quarterback Colton Gumino is a player to watch in the sophomore class.

Lockport at No. 3 Lincoln-Way East, 7 p.m. Friday

Defending Class 8A champ Lockport (5-2, 1-2 Southwest Suburban Blue) is coming off a miracle comeback against Bolingbrook, rallying from 13 down with less than two minutes left to win 34-33. Senior tight end Hyatt Timosciek caught seven passes for 187 and two TDs, plus the game-winning conversion. Lincoln-Way East (7-0, 3-0) just keeps rolling along. The Griffins’ closest game so far was a 43-32 win over Bolingbrook in Week 5. James Kwiecinski’s running has been one of the keys for East.

Lyons at No. 6 Glenbard West, 1:30 p.m. Saturday

Both teams are 6-1 overall, 3-1 in the West Suburban Silver with losses to league-leading York: 17-13 for Glenbard West and 27-14 for Lyons. Lyons offensive lineman Eddie Tuerk is one of the nation’s best in his class. Quarterback Ryan Jackson has a proven receiver in Yale-bound tight end Graham Smith. Glenbard West has gotten back to basics, running behind a big, experienced offensive line. Junior back Julius Ellens has been one of the season’s breakout stars.

No. 25 St. Francis at Riverside-Brookfield, 7:15 p.m. Friday

This is the de facto title game in the Metro Suburban Red. R-B is 5-2 overall, 4-0 in the conference; St. Francis, which didn’t play Westmont, is 7-0, 3-0. Illinois-bound lineman TJ McMillen is a force for St. Francis, whose biggest test was a 17-6 win at Lake Forest in the season opener. Junior quarterback Diego Gutierrez has been solid for R-B, whose losses were to Wauconda and IC Catholic.