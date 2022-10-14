The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, October 14, 2022
Woman found with gunshot wound to the head in Loop apartment

Police said she was found in an apartment in the 200 block of West Van Buren Street.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Police said she was found inside an apartment in the 200 block of West Van Buren Street with a gunshot wound in the head.

A woman was found with a gunshot wound to the head inside an apartment in the Loop Friday afternoon, according to Chicago police.

The woman, 38, was discovered about 1 p.m. in the 200 block of West Van Buren Street, police said.

She was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she was listed in critical condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

Javonte Green
Sports Saturday
A decision on a starting power forward will drag on for the Bulls
While Javonte Green, Patrick Williams and Derrick Jones Jr. were each in the mix, it really comes down to do the Bulls feel Williams will develop more with the starting unit or with the reserves?
By Joe Cowley
 
About 120 participants build 1,500 school supply kits, assembly-line style, Friday at the Center on Halsted.
Chicago nonprofit builds 1,500 boxes of school supplies for underserved students
The LGBT Build-A-Kit event Friday filled the supply kits for five Chicago organizations supporting low-income youth.
By Nicky Andrews
 
Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan parks in the garage at his Southwest Side home Wednesday afternoon.
Afternoon Edition
Madigan faces new charge, Pritzker tops Bailey downstate in new poll, Chris Rock opens Chicago residency and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Matt Moore
 
Police were warning residents of a string of armed robberies over the last couple of months targeted toward postal carriers on the South and West Sides.
Crime
Man killed inside South Shore apartment
Jacovy King, 22, was in an apartment about 2 a.m. in the 2000 block of East 72nd Place when a male suspect came inside through the back door.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields walks off the field at halftime against the Washington Commanders at Soldier Field on Thursday. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Bears
Bears must use their break to make their offense better fit Justin Fields
As part of their breakdown of players, lineups and scheme, coaches will spend the next few days determining how to tweak their offense to best fit Fields. Position coaches will look at cutups and then meet up with coordinator Luke Getsy and head coach Matt Eberflus on Monday.
By Patrick Finley
 