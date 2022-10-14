Woman found with gunshot wound to the head in Loop apartment

A woman was found with a gunshot wound to the head inside an apartment in the Loop Friday afternoon, according to Chicago police.
The woman, 38, was discovered about 1 p.m. in the 200 block of West Van Buren Street, police said.
She was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she was listed in critical condition, police said.
No one was in custody.
