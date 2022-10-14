The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, October 14, 2022
How the Super 25 fared in Week 8

Scores from all the ranked teams.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
Wheaton North’s Max Howser (11) rolls out and looks down field for a receiver.

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

1. Mount Carmel (8-0)

Won 60-0 vs. St. Viator

2. Loyola (7-0)

Saturday vs. St. Patrick

3. Lincoln-Way East (8-0)

Won 37-10 vs. Lockport

4. York (8-0)

Won 50-0 vs. Willowbrook

5. Simeon (7-0)

Saturday vs. No. 24 Morgan Park at Gately

6. Glenbard West (6-1)

Saturday vs. Lyons

7. Hersey (8-0)

Won 42-0 at Elk Grove

8. Lemont (8-0)

Won 42-8 at Hillcrest

9. Prospect (7-1)

Won 44-12 at Wheeling

10. Marist (5-3)

Won 44-30 vs. Carmel

11. St. Rita (6-2)

Won 26-16 at Providence

12. Warren (7-1)

Won 28-0 at Lake Forest

13. Maine South (6-2)

Won 28-7 at Evanston

14. Crete-Monee (5-2)

Saturday at Bloom

15. Neuqua Valley (6-2)

Lost 14-0 at DeKalb

16. Prairie Ridge (7-1)

Won 48-41 at Crystal Lake South

17. St. Charles North (7-1)

Won 14-7 at Glenbard North

18. Wheaton North (7-1)

Won 20-13 at Geneva

19. Batavia (6-2)

Won 41-14 at St. Charles East

20. Kankakee (7-1)

Won 42-0 vs. Thornton

21. Lake Zurich (7-1)

Won 42-7 vs. Mundelein

22. Plainfield North (8-0)

Won 40-7 vs. West Aurora

23. Naperville Central (6-2)

Won 28-0 at Metea Valley

24. Morgan Park (7-0)

Saturday vs. No. 5 Simeon at Gately

25. St. Francis (8-0)

Won 35-14 at Riverside-Brookfield

