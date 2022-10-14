How the Super 25 fared in Week 8

1. Mount Carmel (8-0)
Won 60-0 vs. St. Viator
2. Loyola (7-0)
Saturday vs. St. Patrick
3. Lincoln-Way East (8-0)
Won 37-10 vs. Lockport
4. York (8-0)
Won 50-0 vs. Willowbrook
5. Simeon (7-0)
Saturday vs. No. 24 Morgan Park at Gately
6. Glenbard West (6-1)
Saturday vs. Lyons
7. Hersey (8-0)
Won 42-0 at Elk Grove
8. Lemont (8-0)
Won 42-8 at Hillcrest
9. Prospect (7-1)
Won 44-12 at Wheeling
10. Marist (5-3)
Won 44-30 vs. Carmel
11. St. Rita (6-2)
Won 26-16 at Providence
12. Warren (7-1)
Won 28-0 at Lake Forest
13. Maine South (6-2)
Won 28-7 at Evanston
14. Crete-Monee (5-2)
Saturday at Bloom
15. Neuqua Valley (6-2)
Lost 14-0 at DeKalb
16. Prairie Ridge (7-1)
Won 48-41 at Crystal Lake South
17. St. Charles North (7-1)
Won 14-7 at Glenbard North
18. Wheaton North (7-1)
Won 20-13 at Geneva
19. Batavia (6-2)
Won 41-14 at St. Charles East
20. Kankakee (7-1)
Won 42-0 vs. Thornton
21. Lake Zurich (7-1)
Won 42-7 vs. Mundelein
22. Plainfield North (8-0)
Won 40-7 vs. West Aurora
23. Naperville Central (6-2)
Won 28-0 at Metea Valley
24. Morgan Park (7-0)
Saturday vs. No. 5 Simeon at Gately
25. St. Francis (8-0)
Won 35-14 at Riverside-Brookfield