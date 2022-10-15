The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, October 15, 2022
Suburban red foxes, hoping on perch and hummingbird feeders

A photograph of suburban red foxes, a hopeful quip on perch, a question on hummingbird feeders, and Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge’s 75th celebration are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.

By  Dale Bowman
   
Red foxes in Blue Island. Credit: Bradley Burmeister

Red foxes in Blue Island.

Bradley Burmeister

Notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.

WILD OF THE WEEK

Bradley Burmeister photographed these red foxes, which he knows I love, “just hanging out in Blue Island.”

WOTW, the celebration of wild stories and photos around Chicago outdoors, runs most weeks in the special two-page outdoors section in the Sun-Times Sports Saturday. To make submissions, email BowmanOutside@gmail.com or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or Instagram (@BowmanOutside).

DALE’S MAILBAG

“Do you have hummingbird feeders? If so, when do you take them down?” John V.

A: I take mine down when I stop seeing hummingbirds. Alan Anderson, research committee chair for the Chicago Audubon Society, recommended the FAQs at audubon.org/news/hummingbird-feeding-faqs. One of their recommendations included, “You can even continue to provide the feeder after your hummingbirds disappear—late migrants or out-of-range species can show up into early winter.” As a general rule, ruby-throated hummingbirds in Illinois and Indiana are generally gone by the end of October.

BIG NUMBER

75: Years since Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge was established on Aug. 4, 1947, which was celebrated Tuesday.

A file photo, from a decade ago, of Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge in the fall. Credit: Dale Bowman

A file photo, from a decade ago, of Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge in the fall.

Dale Bowman

LAST WORD

“Take care, and perch will soon be here.”

Bruce Caruso, waxing hopeful in his update on Perch America activities

WILD TIMES

HUNTER SAFETY

Oct. 22-23: Palos Hills, (708) 601-4712

FISH GATHERINGS

Tuesday, Oct. 18: Mark Anderson, “Fishing Reel Maintenance – Do’s & Don’ts,” Arlington Anglers, Poplar Creek Banquets, Hoffman Estates, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 19: Keith Cortopasi on muskie tactics, South Side Muskie Hawks, Vince’s Restaurant and Pizzeria, Chicago, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct 20: Capt. Eric Esko, “Fall Tactics for Muskie and Walleye,” Fish Tales Fishing Club, Worth Township offices, Alsip, 7 p.m.

ILLINOIS SEASONS

Today, Oct. 15: Fall trout season opens at select sites

Today, Oct. 15: Woodcock season opens

Today, Oct. 15: Final day, frog season

This weekend, Oct. 15-16: Youth waterfowl season, north zone

LAKE CLOSURES

Today, Oct. 15: Final day of fishing, LaSalle Lake

Tuesday, Oct. 18: Final day of fishing, Braidwood Lake and Mazonia (except Monster is open year-round)

