The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, October 15, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

13-year-old boy found fatally shot on West Ridge bench

A witness called police after finding a person on a bench with a gunshot wound to the head, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 13-year-old boy found fatally shot on West Ridge bench
A 13-year-old boy died after being shot in the head Oct. 14, 2022 in West Ridge.

A 13-year-old boy died after being shot in the head Oct. 14, 2022 in West Ridge.

Sun-Times file

A 13-year-old boy died after being shot in the head in West Ridge Friday night, authorities said.

The boy was found on a bench in the 7000 block of North Sacramento Avenue with a gunshot wound to the head around 9:50 p.m., according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

A witness said he heard a loud pop and saw people running away from the noise, according to police. That witness found the victim and called police.

He was brought to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he later died.

No one was in custody Saturday as Area Three detectives investigated.

Next Up In Crime
Man, 60, shot during fight on South Side Red Line train
17-year-old shot and killed in Back of the Yards
No bail for man accused of fatally stabbing girlfriend in Austin
Chicago cop will keep his job despite links to the Proud Boys and failing to disclose he was under FBI investigation
Feds expand case against Madigan to include alleged scheme with AT&T Illinois, which will pay $23 million fine
Woman found critically wounded in Loop apartment
The Latest
A man was shot after an argument Oct. 15, 2022 on a Red Line train.
Crime
Man, 60, shot during fight on South Side Red Line train
The man, 60, was arguing with someone on the train about 6:10 a.m. near the 87th Street station when he was shot multiple times, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A 17-year-old boy was fatally shot early Saturday on the South Side.
Crime
17-year-old shot and killed in Back of the Yards
The teen was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Denver Nuggets v Chicago Bulls
Bulls
Polling Place: Where will the Bulls end up in the Eastern Conference standings?
Not all that encouragingly, a majority of voters went with the play-in option.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Chicago Cubs v St. Louis Cardinals
Sports Saturday
Baseball quiz: My kind of season (postseason is)
I should start by apologizing to Sammy Cahn and Jimmy Van Heusen for messing with the great song they wrote, “My Kind of Town (Chicago Is),” but I bet Frank Sinatra would have sung my version for the quizmaster.
By Bill Chuck
 
100922_Chris_Brady_3.jpg
Chicago Fire
Chris Brady part of intriguing goalkeeping situation for Fire
Brady thinks he’s ready to become the Fire’s starting goalie, but there are other factors in play before he takes over for Gabriel Slonina.
By Brian Sandalow
 