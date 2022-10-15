13-year-old boy found fatally shot on West Ridge bench

A 13-year-old boy died after being shot in the head in West Ridge Friday night, authorities said.
The boy was found on a bench in the 7000 block of North Sacramento Avenue with a gunshot wound to the head around 9:50 p.m., according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
A witness said he heard a loud pop and saw people running away from the noise, according to police. That witness found the victim and called police.
He was brought to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he later died.
No one was in custody Saturday as Area Three detectives investigated.
