13-year-old boy found fatally shot on West Ridge bench

A 13-year-old boy died after being shot in the head in West Ridge Friday night, authorities said.
Just before 10 p.m., Lavel Winslow was found on a bench in Lerner Park with a gunshot wound to the head, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
A witness at the scene near the 7000 block of North Sacramento Avenue told investigators he heard a loud pop and saw people running away from the noise, according to police. That witness found the victim and called for help.
Winslow was brought to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he later died. He lived about a mile away from where he was killed.
No one was in custody Saturday as Area Three detectives investigated.
Chicago cop will keep his job despite links to the Proud Boys and failing to disclose he was under FBI investigation
The Latest
Brown rushed for 180 yards on a career-high 41 carries and caught a 40-yard touchdown pass in the Illini’s 26-14 victory Saturday.
The Bulls struggled against the five teams that finished ahead of them last season, but there were five players that really made the 2021-22 campaign a horror movie.
Rev. Michael Pfleger removed from St. Sabina again as Archdiocese probes another decades-old sex abuse claim
The new allegation comes less than two years after the popular priest was cleared by the Archdiocese of Chicago of separate accusations.
Roseland Hospital coat giveaway doubles down on care by providing info on free breast cancer screening
As part of its ninth annual coat giveaway, Roseland Community Hospital set out to inform the community on free mammogram programs in honor of breast cancer awareness month.
Bremen is averaging more than 300 rushing yards per game.