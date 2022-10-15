13-year-old boy found fatally shot on West Ridge bench

A 13-year-old boy died after being shot in the head in West Ridge Friday night, authorities said.

Just before 10 p.m., Lavel Winslow was found on a bench in Lerner Park with a gunshot wound to the head, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

A witness at the scene near the 7000 block of North Sacramento Avenue told investigators he heard a loud pop and saw people running away from the noise, according to police. That witness found the victim and called for help.

Winslow was brought to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he later died. He lived about a mile away from where he was killed.

No one was in custody Saturday as Area Three detectives investigated.

