The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, October 15, 2022
13-year-old boy found fatally shot on West Ridge bench

A witness called police after finding a person on a bench with a gunshot wound to the head, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Lerner Park in the West Ridge neighborhood is pictured Saturday, a day after a 13-year-old boy was fatally shot there on a bench.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

A 13-year-old boy died after being shot in the head in West Ridge Friday night, authorities said.

Just before 10 p.m., Lavel Winslow was found on a bench in Lerner Park with a gunshot wound to the head, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

A witness at the scene near the 7000 block of North Sacramento Avenue told investigators he heard a loud pop and saw people running away from the noise, according to police. That witness found the victim and called for help.

Winslow was brought to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he later died. He lived about a mile away from where he was killed.

No one was in custody Saturday as Area Three detectives investigated.

