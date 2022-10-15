Roseland Hospital coat giveaway doubles down on care by providing info on free breast cancer screening

Roseland Community Hospital held its ninth annual coat drive Saturday morning, handing out coats to more than 200 attendees, though pamphlets on the pink-clad tables set up before the coat tent served another purpose at the event.

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month, the hospital provided literature on local care options including free mammograms that residents might not be aware are available in their own neighborhood, according to Chrislin Flanagan, the executive director of the Roseland Community Hospital Foundation.

“Our goal is to close that health disparity gap and make sure we remove all that red tape,” Flanagan said. “We’re right here in the community letting them know those resources are available and they don’t have to travel elsewhere.”

A flyer promotes free mammograms and Pap smears by the Illinois Breast and Cervical Cancer Program of the Michael Reese Research and Education Foundation during Roseland Community Hospital’s breast cancer awareness and coat giveaway event on the hospital’s parking lot in the Roseland neighborhood, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

The communities around the hospital are “underserved” according to Flanagan, making outreach even more important for those who may think they can’t afford care that’s actually free or discounted.

“We believe that health care and wellness is more than just the walls of the hospital,” Flanagan said. “So we always want to make sure our external footprint is present and that we’re continually a resource for this community.”

Sharmaine Catman brought her three kids aged 6 to 16 to get coats. However, she said the informational tables were an important reminder to her as a 40-year-old to get tested, and she hailed the event for giving “hope and strength” to those struggling with breast cancer.

Sharmaine Catman (in black jacket), 40, lines up for pink freebies that promote breast cancer awareness during Roseland Community Hospital’s breast cancer awareness and coat giveaway event on the hospital’s parking lot in the Roseland neighborhood, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Joann Curtis, who overcame a bout with breast cancer eight years ago, agreed. She came out Saturday to get coats for the 7- and 10-year-old grandkids she has at home, but she said that the information on mammograms and testing were important.

Curtis urged anyone who might be questioning their health to reach out and get help as soon as possible.

Joann Curtis, a 32-year resident of Roseland, picks up pink treats and informational pamphlets on Roseland Community Hospital’s breast cancer care at the hospital’s ninth annual coat giveaway Oct. 15, 2022. Zack Miller / Sun-Times

“Don’t wait till the last minute, I almost did that,” Curtis said. “I don’t care if your big toe hurts — if it hurts too many times, go see a doctor.”

