The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, October 15, 2022
Chicago News Metro/State

Roseland Hospital coat giveaway doubles down on care by providing info on free breast cancer screening

As part of its ninth annual coat giveaway, Roseland Community Hospital set out to inform the community on free mammogram programs in honor of breast cancer awareness month.

By  Zack Miller
   
SHARE Roseland Hospital coat giveaway doubles down on care by providing info on free breast cancer screening
merlin_108958152.jpg

Roseland Community Hospital Foundation Director Chrislin Flanagan (center) and Arianna Collins (right), 15, from Englewood, dance during Roseland Community Hospital’s breast cancer awareness and coat giveaway event on the hospital’s parking lot in the Roseland neighborhood, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Roseland Community Hospital held its ninth annual coat drive Saturday morning, handing out coats to more than 200 attendees, though pamphlets on the pink-clad tables set up before the coat tent served another purpose at the event.

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month, the hospital provided literature on local care options including free mammograms that residents might not be aware are available in their own neighborhood, according to Chrislin Flanagan, the executive director of the Roseland Community Hospital Foundation.

“Our goal is to close that health disparity gap and make sure we remove all that red tape,” Flanagan said. “We’re right here in the community letting them know those resources are available and they don’t have to travel elsewhere.”

merlin_108958224.jpg

A flyer promotes free mammograms and Pap smears by the Illinois Breast and Cervical Cancer Program of the Michael Reese Research and Education Foundation during Roseland Community Hospital’s breast cancer awareness and coat giveaway event on the hospital’s parking lot in the Roseland neighborhood, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

The communities around the hospital are “underserved” according to Flanagan, making outreach even more important for those who may think they can’t afford care that’s actually free or discounted.

“We believe that health care and wellness is more than just the walls of the hospital,” Flanagan said. “So we always want to make sure our external footprint is present and that we’re continually a resource for this community.”

Sharmaine Catman brought her three kids aged 6 to 16 to get coats. However, she said the informational tables were an important reminder to her as a 40-year-old to get tested, and she hailed the event for giving “hope and strength” to those struggling with breast cancer.

merlin_108958120.jpg

Sharmaine Catman (in black jacket), 40, lines up for pink freebies that promote breast cancer awareness during Roseland Community Hospital’s breast cancer awareness and coat giveaway event on the hospital’s parking lot in the Roseland neighborhood, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Joann Curtis, who overcame a bout with breast cancer eight years ago, agreed. She came out Saturday to get coats for the 7- and 10-year-old grandkids she has at home, but she said that the information on mammograms and testing were important.

Curtis urged anyone who might be questioning their health to reach out and get help as soon as possible.

Joann Curtis, a 32-year resident of Roseland, picks up pink treats and informational pamphlets on Roseland Community Hospital’s breast cancer care at the hospital’s ninth annual coat giveaway Oct. 15, 2022.

Joann Curtis, a 32-year resident of Roseland, picks up pink treats and informational pamphlets on Roseland Community Hospital’s breast cancer care at the hospital’s ninth annual coat giveaway Oct. 15, 2022.

Zack Miller / Sun-Times

“Don’t wait till the last minute, I almost did that,” Curtis said. “I don’t care if your big toe hurts — if it hurts too many times, go see a doctor.”

Next Up In News
Man stabs woman, then gets shot by another in East Garfield Park
Man, 60, shot during fight on South Side Red Line train
13-year-old boy found fatally shot on West Ridge bench
17-year-old shot and killed in Back of the Yards
Lawyer says Benedictine monk sexually abused him as a teen at Marmion school and Catholic order covered it up
An open-and-shut case: Open land needs better protection
The Latest
Bremen’s Breyahn Townsend (3) carries the ball against TF South.
High School Football
Playmaker Breyahn Townsend leads Bremen to first playoff berth in five years
Bremen is averaging more than 300 rushing yards per game.
By Mike Clark
 
A man stabbed a woman and then was shot by another woman Oct. 14, 2022 on the West Side.
Crime
Man stabs woman, then gets shot by another in East Garfield Park
The woman who was stabbed was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition. The man was taken to the same hospital in critical condition.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A man was shot after an argument Oct. 15, 2022 on a Red Line train.
Crime
Man, 60, shot during fight on South Side Red Line train
The man, 60, was arguing with someone on the train about 6:10 a.m. near the 87th Street station when he was shot multiple times, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A 13-year-old boy died after being shot in the head Oct. 14, 2022 in West Ridge.
Crime
13-year-old boy found fatally shot on West Ridge bench
A witness called police after finding a person on a bench with a gunshot wound to the head, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A 17-year-old boy was fatally shot early Saturday on the South Side.
Crime
17-year-old shot and killed in Back of the Yards
The teen was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead.
By Sun-Times Wire
 