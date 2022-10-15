Rev. Michael Pfleger removed from St. Sabina again as Archdiocese probes another decades-old sex abuse claim

The Rev. Michael Pfleger has agreed to step away from his ministry at St. Sabina Church as the Archdiocese of Chicago investigates another decades-old claim of sexual abuse against the popular priest.

The new allegation of abuse dating back more than 30 years was announced Saturday by Cardinal Blase Cupich, less than two years after Father Pfleger was reinstated at his Auburn Gresham parish following a probe that cleared him of wrongdoing in another set of accusations.

In a letter to parishioners delivering the “difficult news” Saturday, Cupich said Pfleger agreed to leave the parish while they investigate the latest allegation, which was also reported to police and the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services.

Pfleger, 73, vehemently denied the new allegation in a letter posted to his church’s website.

“Let me be clear — I am completely innocent of this accusation. While I am confident that the new allegation will also be determined to be unfounded, this process is so unfair and painful to me and to the community I serve,” Pfleger wrote.

The details of the new allegation weren’t immediately available. Pfleger, who is not facing criminal charges, said the accuser is represented by the same attorney who represented the clients who leveled allegations against him last year.

Pfleger was first benched from St. Sabina in January of 2021 after he was accused of sexually abusing a minor more than 40 years ago. Later that month, the brother of Pfleger’s first accuser came forward with his own allegations. Then in March, a 59-year-old man came forward to bolster the brothers’ claims, alleging Pfleger molested him in the rectory at St. Sabina when he was 18.

Following a five-month investigation into the claims of child sex abuse involving the brothers, Cardinal Cupich said the independent review board of the Chicago Archdiocese “concluded that there is insufficient reason to suspect Father Pfleger is guilty of these allegations,” and Pfleger returned to Sunday service in June of 2021.

Father Michael Pfleger celebrates Mass in June of 2021 after being reinstated following an abuse investigation. He is now facing another accusation. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Pfleger has served as pastor at St. Sabina Church since 1981, becoming one of Chicago’s most well-known voices against gun violence and leading annual “peace marches” that routinely draw hundreds of people.

Over the years, Pfleger has clashed with cardinals and politicians but has managed to stay at St. Sabina, one of the largest African American churches in the city, for decades despite parish priests typically serving one or two six-year terms before being rotated to other assignments.

Cardinal Francis George suspended Pfleger briefly in 2008 after the priest mocked Hillary Clinton from the pulpit as she ran against Pfleger’s friend, Barack Obama. Pfleger apologized and soon was back at work.

St. Sabina Church, pictured Saturday. Zack Miller/Sun-Times

In his defiant response to the new allegation, Pfleger said “the same lawyer whose clients made unfounded allegations of misconduct against me last year has found a new client to make different allegations against me.” He bemoaned an Archdiocese process that he says leaves priests “presumed guilty until proven innocent.

“I know I am a high-profile person, an outspoken person and a controversial person. That has resulted in jealousy, attacks and hate,” Pfleger wrote. “Although that is hurtful, I have come to understand that unfortunately, it is part of my life.”

Cupich wrote to St. Sabina parishioners Saturday: “Knowing this is a painful time for your community, I assure you of my prayers.”

A worker who stood outside the church at 1210 W. 78th Place handing out copies of Pfleger’s letter declined to comment.

The Rev. Thulani Magwaza will take over the administration of St. Sabina Church during the investigation.