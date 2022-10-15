The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, October 15, 2022
High School Football Sports High School Sports

Big plays on defense, Andre Crews’ three TDs give undefeated Simeon a Battle of Vincennes win against Morgan Park

Andre Crews came alive in the second half to lead the No. 5 Wolverines to a comfortable 42-22 win against the No. 24 Mustangs at Gately Stadium.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
SHARE Big plays on defense, Andre Crews’ three TDs give undefeated Simeon a Battle of Vincennes win against Morgan Park
Simeon’s Andre Crews (38) cuts up field in the first half against Morgan Park.

Simeon’s Andre Crews (38) cuts up field in the first half against Morgan Park.

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

Simeon running back Andre Crews had a “mishap” before the Battle of Vincennes on Saturday and wound up without his customary No. 4 jersey.

He wore No. 38 against Morgan Park, so the Wolverines’ running game didn’t look quite the same numerically or production-wise in the first half.

But the Simeon defense stepped up and scored twice early. Then Crews came alive in the second half to lead the No. 5 Wolverines to a comfortable 42-22 win against the No. 24 Mustangs at Gately Stadium.

“At this point everyone realizes Crews is one heck of a running back so they load up to try and stop the run,” Simeon coach Dante Culbreath said. “Morgan Park came out with a great plan to try and stop it but we eventually got the offensive line rolling. They are probably the most important part of our team this year, the heavy guys up front.”

Crews had 20 carries for 179 yards with touchdown runs of three, 21 and 75 yards.

“We just had to make sure that the offensive line got to the second level,” Crews said. “When that happened there were holes for me to get through.”

Simeon’s defense made several crucial plays early to keep Morgan Park from finding any momentum. Junior defensive lineman Mikeshun Beeler was dominant for the second consecutive week. He recovered a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown to put the Wolverines up 7-0.

Then in the second quarter, Beeler blocked a punt to set up Crews’ three-yard TD run and make it 21-8. He also had a pair of sacks and multiple tackles for a loss.

“He is working his tail off and practices like he plays,” Culbreath said. “I have to take him out of practice sometimes because he only has one speed.”

Safety Andrew Beasley had a 45-yard fumble recovery touchdown in the second quarter for the Wolverines.

Morgan Park (7-1, 4-1 Red-South) is significantly younger than Simeon (8-0, 5-0) and entered as the underdog, despite both teams being undefeated.

The Mustangs pulled within 28-14 of Simeon on a 22-yard touchdown pass from sophomore Marcus Thaxton to Tysean Griffin midway through the second quarter.

Crews ripped off the 75-yard touchdown five minutes later to seal the win. He’s still waiting on his first college scholarship offer despite being one of the best players in the area.

“I’ve heard from Cincinnati, Michigan and Michigan State but no offers yet,” Crews said.

Simeon quarterback Keshaun Parker was 5 for 11 passing for 122 yards with a 50-yard touchdown pass to Cameron Ashley.

Cincinnati recruit Malik Elzy caught three passes for 68 yards and had an interception for the Wolverines.

Thaxton was 12 for 30 passing for 174 yards with three touchdowns and an interception for Morgan Park. Griffin had 22 carries for 87 yards and three catches for 48 yards and a touchdown.

Simeon clinched the Red-South conference title with the victory but has more than just city glory in mind.

“We know they have a good team and good players but we wanted it more,” Crews said. “We have a team of seniors that have been together all four years. We want that state championship and we are going to get it by any means.”

A suburban officiating crew was brought in to do the game, which is unusual. The game was originally scheduled to be played Friday night and broadcast on television but was moved to a Saturday afternoon slot last week.

“This was good for the city,” Culbreath said. “I love seeing everyone out. There are so many bad images of the city out there so to be able to come out and do this with both sides of Vincennes is great. Everyone was a class act.”

Next Up In High School Sports
Playmaker Breyahn Townsend leads Bremen to first playoff berth in five years
How the Super 25 fared in Week 8
Matt Kuczaj’s late heroics lead Wheaton North past Geneva
Week 8’s top high school football games
High school football scores: Week 8
Perspectives shuts out Ag. Science
The Latest
Jyrl Oldham telling her story on “ABC World News Tonight with David Muir.”
Nation/World
Breast-cancer-free, she thought a Hawaii trip would be how she’d celebrate. But there was more.
Jyrl Oldham got her cancer diagnosis while pregnant. She had her baby and started treatment. Then, her husband arranged a surprise when she beat the disease.
By Sarah Scanlan | USA Today
 
A photo of Bears coach Matt Ebeflus on the sideline during a game.
Bears
Bears off to rough start under coach Matt Eberflus, but he can still change their course
The offense is the Bears’ main concern, and it falls on a lifelong defensive coach to fix it.
By Jason Lieser
 
Illinois running back Chase Brown scores on a 40-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Tommy DeVito in the first quarter Saturday in Champaign.
College Sports
Chase Brown fuels Illinois past Minnesota for fifth consecutive victory
Brown rushed for 180 yards on a career-high 41 carries and caught a 40-yard touchdown pass in the Illini’s 26-14 victory Saturday.
By Sun-Times wires
 
Grayson Allen
Bulls
‘Tis the season for Bulls to face some ghosts from the past
The Bulls struggled against the five teams that finished ahead of them last season, but there were five players that really made the 2021-22 campaign a horror movie.
By Joe Cowley
 
The Rev. Michael Pfleger, pictured in December 2021, has been benched by the Archdiocese of Chicago over an allegation of sexual abuse dating back more than 30 years.
Religion
Rev. Michael Pfleger removed from St. Sabina again as archdiocese investigates another decades-old sex abuse claim
The new accusation comes less than two years after the popular priest was cleared by the Archdiocese of Chicago of separate accusations.
By Mitchell Armentrout and Zack Miller
 