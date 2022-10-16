Horoscope for Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Cancer.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

A family member might surprise you. Or perhaps, a small appliance will break down, or a minor breakage will occur because something unexpected will affect your home and private life. Stock the fridge so that you have food and drink on hand. This helps.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Pay attention to everything you say and do because this is a mildly accident-prone day for your sign. Naturally, this includes verbal accidents as well as physical accidents. Oh yes, beware of foot-in-mouth disease. (Pulling your foot out of your mouth is the toughest yoga move.)

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Keep an eye on your money and your possessions because something unexpected could affect them. For example, you might find money; you might lose money. Be smart and protect what you own against loss, theft or damage so that you have no regrets. Double check banking details.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Today you feel independent, even rebellious. There seems to be a lot of energy in the air, which makes you feel spontaneous and very highly tuned to whatever is going on around you. You might meet new friends because interesting people will intrigue you.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is a restless day for you. It’s been a busy week with appointments, errands and short trips. You’ve been full of ideas, and many of you have had the pleasure of seeing new places and meeting new faces. Even though you want to take a rest today; nevertheless, it’s hard to sit still.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You might encounter someone interesting today. Possibly, someone you already know might do something that surprises you? Your involvement with a group might create feelings of independence. Perhaps you want to rebel against the status quo? You want change for the better.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Fortunately, you are courteous and diplomatic by nature. This means you can use your natural skills when dealing with authority figures or the police, if they surprise you in some way or catch you off guard. (Busted!”) Be cool and courteous and get to the bottom of things.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Travel plans might be interrupted, canceled or delayed. Likewise, issues related to publishing, the media, the law and medicine might also be interrupted or canceled. (“Whaaat?”) Stay cool and observe things from behind the scenes. You might learn something.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Keep an eye on banking situations or anything to do with inheritances, shared property or insurance matters because something out of the blue might require your attention. (When it comes to money matters, you snooze — you lose.) Get your facts but avoid a fight or a standoff.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

A close friend or partner might surprise you by doing or saying something you least expect. Or perhaps, they are suddenly in a huff or rebellious about something? Meanwhile, keep in mind that you look attractive to everyone at this time. You make a great impression on others. Is this a problem?

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Work interruptions are likely. Some of you might have a sudden health concern. Pet owners should be vigilant and on top of things related to their pets because something unexpected could occur. Be aware of these possibilities, especially if traveling.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Parents take note: This is an accident-prone day for your kids, therefore, know where they are at all times. Meanwhile, social occasions might be canceled or changed. Sports accidents are highly likely. A sudden invitation might come your way that surprises you. If so, say yes because this window of opportunity will be brief.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Tim Robbins (1958) shares your birthday. You are perceptive, intelligent and observant. Your sharp mind is capable of complex analysis. You are a natural teacher who likes to inform. This year brings change and greater freedom into your world. Stay flexible and be ready to act fast. Enjoy travel and trust your intuition.

