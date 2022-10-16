Fish of the Week or Fish and Fowl of the Week

We’ll call it Fish of the Week, but it’s more Fish and Fowl of the Week.

“Sending a picture of my son Lucas [16], who enjoyed the youth waterfowl opener on the Chain O’Lakes,” his dad Jeff Galat emailed. “We followed that up by casting blade baits on Lake Marie and got into some white bass. A crisp and beautiful fall day.”

Besides being beautiful, Saturday was the first day of the youth waterfowl hunt in Illinois’ north zone.

