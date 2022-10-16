The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, October 16, 2022
Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school football rankings for Week 9

Brother Rice and Sycamore make season debuts.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
Brother Rice’s Ryan Hartz (17) hands the ball to TeShon McGee (27) in the game against Joliet Catholic.

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Week 8 may have been the dullest week of the season. There weren’t any matchups between ranked teams other than Simeon vs. Morgan Park. It’s the calm before the storm.

Today’s task was simple. Almost everything stayed the same. Neuqua Valley drops out after losing 14-0 to DeKalb. Morgan Park is gone after losing to Simeon.

Brother Rice makes its season debut. I knew the Crusaders belonged after watching them beat Joliet Catholic last week but couldn’t squeeze them in until now. Every team in the CCL/ESCC Blue is ranked in the Super 25.

Sycamore is the other new entry. I was impressed with the Spartans when I saw them play Fenwick in the playoffs last season and have been keeping an eye on them. Sycamore’s 35-7 win against DeKalb in Week 1 looks even more impressive now.

South Elgin, Wauconda, Reed-Custer and Richmond-Burton are all unbeaten and outside the Super 25.

Week 9’s Super 25

1. Mount Carmel (8-0) 1
Saturday at No. 2 Loyola

2. Loyola (8-0) 2
Saturday vs. No. 1 Mount Carmel

3. Lincoln-Way East (8-0) 3
Friday at Bradley-Bourbonnais

4. York (8-0) 4
Thursday at Oak Park

5. Simeon (8-0) 5
Saturday vs. Lane at Gately

6. Glenbard West (7-1) 6
Saturday at Hindale Central

7. Hersey (8-0) 7
Friday vs. Buffalo Grove

8. Lemont (8-0) 8
Thursday at TF South

9. Prospect (7-1) 9
Friday at Rolling Meadows

10. Marist (5-3) 10
Friday at Brother Rice

11. St. Rita (6-2) 11
Friday vs. Notre Dame

12. Warren (7-1) 12
Friday vs. Zion-Benton

13. Maine South (6-2) 13
Friday vs. New Trier

14. Crete-Monee (6-2) 14
Friday vs. No. 19 Kankakee

15. Prairie Ridge (7-1) 16
Friday vs. Crystal Lake Central

16. St. Charles North (7-1) 17
Friday at No. 18 Batavia

17. Wheaton North (7-1) 18
Friday vs. St. Charles East

18. Batavia (6-2) 19
Friday vs. No. 16 St. Charles North

19. Kankakee (7-1) 20
Friday at No. 14 Crete-Monee

20. Lake Zurich (7-1) 21
Friday at Waukegan

21. Plainfield North (8-0) 22
Friday vs. Oswego East

22. Naperville Central (6-2) 23
Friday vs. Naperville North

23. Brother Rice (5-3) NR
Friday vs. No. 10 Marist

24. St. Francis (8-0) 25
Friday at IC Catholic

25. Sycamore (8-0) NR
Friday vs. Morris

