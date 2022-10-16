The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, October 16, 2022
Suburban Chicago News Metro/State

3 killed in Gurnee car accident

Officers found a Jeep on fire about 2 a.m. Sunday after it crashed into a tree on Grand Avenue, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 3 killed in Gurnee car accident
A 22-year-old man was fatally shot October 18, 2021 in Roseland.

Adobe Stock Photo

Three people were killed early Sunday in a car accident in north suburban Gurnee.

Just after 2 a.m., officers saw large flames along a tree line on Grand Avenue near North Greenleaf Street, Gurnee police said.

Officers found a Jeep on fire after it crashed into a tree, police said.

Gurnee fire officials extinguished the fire, then officials located three people inside the vehicle, who were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Their names have not been released.

Police are investigating the accident.

Next Up In News
A Chicago love story interrupted ends in a wedding 43 years later
101-year-old St. Anne’s Convent to close
Firefighter among 6 hospitalized after driver hits fire truck, police car on Eisenhower Expressway
2 shot, 1 fatally in South Chicago
Man shot and killed after fight at Old Town hotel lounge
Buses, trains still ghosting commuters
The Latest
Tennessee fans tear down the goal post after the Volunteers beat Alabama 52-49 on Saturday.
Tennessee jumps to No. 3 in AP Top 25 after win over Alabama
Illinois is at No. 16 after Saturday’s win over Minnesota.
By Ralph D. Russo | Associated Press
 
Simeon’s Amusat Pelumi (32) kicks out of the hold of Andrew Beasley (5).
High School Football
Four Downs: News and notes from Week 8 in high school football
Simeon has a kicker, Player of the Year update, appreciating the Oswego rivalry and Loyola’s secret weapon.
By Michael O’Brien
 
merlin_108988413.jpg
News
A Chicago love story interrupted ends in a wedding 43 years later
Dozens of friends and family were there in Beaverton, Oregon, to see Jeanne Gustavson, 69, wed Stephen Watts, 72, over the weekend.
By Stefano Esposito
 
Chicago Bears running back Khalil Herbert runs off the field after warming up Thursday | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Bears
Analyzing the Bears through 6 games
One-third of the way through the 18-week season — the Bears play 17 games and have one bye — Sun-Times reporter Patrick Finley issues a report card:
By Patrick Finley
 
A mover hauls a statue of the Virgin Mary and St. Anne out of the Order of St. Anne’s convent on North La Salle Drive this week. Sister Judith Mandrath, the convent’s last remaining nun, is expected to move out by the end of the month.
Religion
101-year-old St. Anne’s Convent to close
The last nun at the Near North Side convent is set to move out at the end of October.
By Stefano Esposito
 