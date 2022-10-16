3 killed in Gurnee car accident

Three people were killed early Sunday in a car accident in north suburban Gurnee.
Just after 2 a.m., officers saw large flames along a tree line on Grand Avenue near North Greenleaf Street, Gurnee police said.
Officers found a Jeep on fire after it crashed into a tree, police said.
Gurnee fire officials extinguished the fire, then officials located three people inside the vehicle, who were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Their names have not been released.
Police are investigating the accident.
