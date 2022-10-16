The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, October 16, 2022
High School Football Sports High School Sports

Four Downs: News and notes from Week 8 in high school football

Simeon has a kicker, Player of the Year update, appreciating the Oswego rivalry and Loyola’s secret weapon.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
SHARE Four Downs: News and notes from Week 8 in high school football
Simeon’s Amusat Pelumi (32) kicks out of the hold of Andrew Beasley (5).

Simeon’s Amusat Pelumi (32) kicks out of the hold of Andrew Beasley (5).

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

Simeon’s undefeated run has been keyed by some major stars and big-time college prospects: Malik Elzy, Andre Crews, Christopher Burgess Jr. and Mikeshun Beeler.

The Wolverines have large, athletic and talented lines and game-breakers at several key offensive positions. Dante Culbreath’s squad also has a weapon that very few Public League teams have had over the past few decades: a quality kicker.

Senior Amusat Pelumi arrived in Chicago from Nigeria in 2018. He was a soccer player at that point. Last year he learned how to kick a football and he made Simeon’s varsity team during tryouts this season.

“My dad and I came here because we felt like we had to change some stuff,” Pelumi said. “And one of those changes was switching from soccer to football. I wanted to do something unique.”

Simeon has mostly played blowout games this season, so Pelumi hasn’t had a high-pressure kick. But his long extra points turned several heads in the win against Morgan Park on Saturday at Gately Stadium.

Pelumi is 3 for 3 on field goals this season. He made two from 30 yards and one from 28. He’s only missed one extra point. Culbreath says Pelumi is consistent from about 40 yards in practice.

“We’ve been working diligently with him and our special teams because he’s going to be important in the playoffs,” Culbreath said. “His teammates love him. He speaks so differently and teaches them things about Nigeria so it’s been good to have him on the team.”

Player of the Year update

It’s probably a stretch to say it has been an exciting Player of the Year race this season, but two of the top candidates had big games in Week 8.

Prairie Ridge quarterback Tyler Vasey rushed for more than 300 yards and five touchdowns in a 48-41 win against Crystal Lake South.

Prospect junior Brad Vierneisel was one of the few quarterbacks in the area that was able to succeed in Friday’s rain. He was 13 for 14 for 165 yards and three touchdowns against Wheeling.

Underrated rivalry

The Oswego vs. Oswego East football game is one of the area’s hidden gems. It’s relatively young at just 18 years, but the game is usually a sellout and there is a traveling trophy. The game means something.

This seasons was especially important. Oswego East came back to win 35-21 to knock Oswego (3-5) out of playoff contention. The Panthers haven’t missed the playoffs since 2010.

Oswego East running back Tre Jones ran for more than 250 yards and scored four touchdowns to lead the Wolves (5-3) to the win.

The big one

Mount Carmel at Loyola has been circled on the calendar all season long. Both teams have taken care of business and are undefeated heading into the showdown in Wilmette on Saturday. The Caravan has been No. 1 all season and Loyola has spent most of the year at No. 2. The U will televise the game live.

Here’s one factor to keep in mind: Michael Baker has developed into a secret weapon for the Ramblers. He kicked a 56-yard field goal against St. Patrick in Week 8. That’s tied for the fifth-longest in state history.

Next Up In High School Sports
Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school football rankings for Week 9
High school football schedule: Week 9
Loyola manhandles St. Patrick, looks ahead to showdown vs. Mount Carmel
Big plays on defense, Andre Crews’ three TDs give undefeated Simeon a Battle of Vincennes win against Morgan Park
Playmaker Breyahn Townsend leads Bremen back into state playoffs
How the Super 25 fared in Week 8
The Latest
APTOPIX_Alabama_Tennessee_Football.jpg
Tennessee jumps to No. 3 in AP Top 25 after win over Alabama
Illinois is at No. 16 after Saturday’s win over Minnesota.
By Ralph D. Russo | Associated Press
 
merlin_108988413.jpg
News
A Chicago love story interrupted ends in a wedding 43 years later
Dozens of friends and family were there in Beaverton, Oregon, to see Jeanne Gustavson, 69, wed Stephen Watts, 72, over the weekend.
By Stefano Esposito
 
A 22-year-old man was fatally shot October 18, 2021 in Roseland.
Suburban Chicago
3 killed in Gurnee car accident
Officers found a Jeep on fire about 2 a.m. Sunday after it crashed into a tree on Grand Avenue, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Chicago Bears running back Khalil Herbert runs off the field after warming up Thursday | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Bears
Analyzing the Bears through 6 games
One-third of the way through the 18-week season — the Bears play 17 games and have one bye — Sun-Times reporter Patrick Finley issues a report card:
By Patrick Finley
 
A mover hauls a statue of the Virgin Mary and St. Anne out of the Order of St. Anne’s convent on North La Salle Drive this week. Sister Judith Mandrath, the convent’s last remaining nun, is expected to move out by the end of the month.
Religion
101-year-old St. Anne’s Convent to close
The last nun at the Near North Side convent is set to move out at the end of October.
By Stefano Esposito
 