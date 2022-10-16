The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Man fatally shot on sidewalk in Englewood

A 20-year-old man was shot in the lower back. He was pronounced dead at U. of C. Medical Center.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A 20-year-old man is dead after being shot on a sidewalk in Englewood on Sunday, police said.

The man was struck in the lower back in the 6900 block of South Peoria Avenue about 4:10 p.m. and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead, according to Chicago police.

Area One detectives are investigating, and no one is in custody.

Police have not released further details.

