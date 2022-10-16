Man fatally shot on sidewalk in Englewood

A 20-year-old man is dead after being shot on a sidewalk in Englewood on Sunday, police said.
The man was struck in the lower back in the 6900 block of South Peoria Avenue about 4:10 p.m. and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead, according to Chicago police.
Area One detectives are investigating, and no one is in custody.
Police have not released further details.
St. Sabina Church stands by Rev. Pfleger amid new sex abuse allegation: ‘Father Mike, this is your army’
The Latest
Belichick, who is 324-159 including the playoffs, has a chance to pass Halas next Monday night at home against the Bears.
The Jets (4-2) are off to their best six-game start since 2015, when they also were 4-2 before finishing with a 10-6 record. New York hasn’t reached the playoffs since the 2010 season, the NFL’s longest active drought.
Rookie head coach Matt Eberflus has shown a pretty good handle on things during a rebuilding season. But Justin Fields’ development remains a huge question mark that likely will determine his success or failure.
Thrown into the fire Saturday with nothing to possibly overthink, Dickinson tallied three points in a Hawks win over the Sharks. After a tough season in Vancouver, it’s a promising sign for his fresh start in Chicago.
The Steelers (2-4) snapped a four-game losing streak by relying on a largely anonymous defense missing almost its entire starting secondary.