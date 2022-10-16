Death of woman at senior-living facility ruled a homicide

Police are investigating the death of an 87-year-old woman who was found dead in an apartment building in Douglas.
Mae Brown was found unresponsive in a wheelchair in the Lincoln Perry senior-living homes in the 3200 block of South Prairie Avenue about 3:40 p.m. Saturday after someone told police that they couldn’t get hold of her, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
An autopsy determined Brown suffered injuries from an assault, and her death was ruled a homicide, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office.
No arrests have been made.
