16-year-old shot in Garfield Park

A teen boy is in good condition after being shot in the leg in Garfield Park, police said.
The 16-year-old was sitting on a porch in the 4100 block of West Van Buren Street about 7:45 p.m. Sunday when someone in a black sedan fired shots, striking the teen, according to Chicago police.
He was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the right leg.
No one is in custody, and Area Four detectives are investigating.
Police haven’t released further details.
The Latest
Allen Cordayl, 35, was involved in a fight about 1:20 a.m. at the lounge in the 1800 block of North Clark Street when he was shot in the chest, police said.
Authorities say an 87-year-old found unresponsive in a wheelchair died as a result of an assault. No arrests have been made.
Democrat Sen. Tammy Duckworth raised to date about $18 million; GOP challenger Kathy Salvi raised about $1 million, according to new FEC reports.
Society as a whole sorely needs new ways to deal with crime.
A 20-year-old man was shot in the lower back. He was pronounced dead at U. of C. Medical Center.