16-year-old shot in Garfield Park

A teen boy is in good condition after being shot in the leg in Garfield Park, police said.

The 16-year-old was sitting on a porch in the 4100 block of West Van Buren Street about 7:45 p.m. Sunday when someone in a black sedan fired shots, striking the teen, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the right leg.

No one is in custody, and Area Four detectives are investigating.

Police haven’t released further details.

