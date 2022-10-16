The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, October 16, 2022
16-year-old shot in Garfield Park

The teen was struck in the leg and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he is in good condition.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Police were warning residents of a string of armed robberies over the last couple of months targeted toward postal carriers on the South and West Sides.

A teen boy is in good condition after being shot in the leg in Garfield Park, police said.

The 16-year-old was sitting on a porch in the 4100 block of West Van Buren Street about 7:45 p.m. Sunday when someone in a black sedan fired shots, striking the teen, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the right leg.

No one is in custody, and Area Four detectives are investigating.

Police haven’t released further details.

Police ID man shot and killed at Hotel Lincoln rooftop bar
Death of woman at senior-living facility ruled a homicide
Man fatally shot on sidewalk in Englewood
Woman found fatally shot in Auburn Gresham
Boy, 14, shot, killed in Prospect Heights
St. Sabina Church stands by Rev. Pfleger amid new sex abuse allegation: ‘Father Mike, this is your army’
Crime
Police ID man shot and killed at Hotel Lincoln rooftop bar
Allen Cordayl, 35, was involved in a fight about 1:20 a.m. at the lounge in the 1800 block of North Clark Street when he was shot in the chest, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
News
Death of woman at senior-living facility ruled a homicide
Authorities say an 87-year-old found unresponsive in a wheelchair died as a result of an assault. No arrests have been made.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
New: Sen. Tammy Duckworth holds giant fundraising lead over GOP challenger Kathy Salvi
Democrat Sen. Tammy Duckworth raised to date about $18 million; GOP challenger Kathy Salvi raised about $1 million, according to new FEC reports.
By Lynn Sweet
 
Editorials
Early progress of restorative justice courts is encouraging
Society as a whole sorely needs new ways to deal with crime.
By CST Editorial Board
 
News
Man fatally shot on sidewalk in Englewood
A 20-year-old man was shot in the lower back. He was pronounced dead at U. of C. Medical Center.
By Sun-Times Wire
 