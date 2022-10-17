The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, October 17, 2022
Lou Malnati’s, Portillo’s partner for mail-order Italian Beef pizza

The nine-inch Italian beef deep dish pizza is topped with cheese, tomatoes and thinly sliced Italian beef — sweet peppers or giardiniera are optional.

By  Miriam Di Nunzio
   
For a limited time only you can enjoy the Lou Malnati’s x Portillo’s Italian Beef Deep Dish Pizza at home.

Courtesy Lou Malnati’s Pizza

Do you love Chicago-style deep-dish pizza? Is an Italian sandwich your go-to comfort food?

Now you can have the best of both worlds —at the same time.

Two Chicago food icons —Lou Malnati’s and Portillo’s have announced the Lou Malnati’s x Portillo’s Italian Beef Deep Dish Pizza. The deep-dish treat is available for a limited time only via tastesofchicago.com exclusively. The pies can be shipped anywhere in the continental U.S.

The nine-inch Italian beef deep dish pizza features Malnati’s “classic buttery pizza crust, vine-ripened plum tomatoes and Wisconsin cheese, topped with Portillo’s thin-sliced Italian beef.” The pizza is available with either Portillo’s sweet peppers or hot giardiniera.

The pricing ranges from $72.99 for 2 pizzas, $109.99 for 4 pizzas, or $129.99 for 6 pizzas (all prices includes shipping). Pizzas are also available to ship in combination with other Portillo’s menu offerings.

“For more than 50 years, Lou Malnati’s has been serving up the very best deep dish pizzas Chicago has to offer, handmade from scratch using the finest and freshest ingredients. The only way we knew to top ourselves was to top our pizzas with the famous flavors of Portillo’s,” said Marc Malnati, owner of Lou Malnati’s in a statement. “Lou Malnati’s and Portillo’s are taking two Chicago signatures to the next level with this inspired collaboration.”

Once the pizza arrives, store it in your freezer for later or if you’re ready to cook, it’s as easy as preheating your oven to 425 degrees and placing the frozen pizza (no need to thaw) in the oven —it comes in its own oven-safe foil pan (complete directions are featured on the packaging). Your pizza is ready in 40 to 45 minutes.

Visit tastesofchicago.com for order/shipping details.

