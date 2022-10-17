Exercise your power and vote this fall

What’s the best way to make sure your voice is heard? Vote! Voting is your right and your power. It is essential that every single person in every single community exercise their power.

When? Right now. Early voting is available in every voting district in the state. Your polling place is open and waiting for you.

In Illinois, our right to vote is one of the best protected and most accessible in the country. We can vote early to accommodate a variety of schedules; vote by mail, from the comfort of our home;and register in person and vote on the same day.

By protecting our right to vote, our elected representatives have shown they believe democracy is powered by the voices of voters, voices that are heard at the ballot box. It is now up to each of us to show that we, too, believe in our democracy — by taking our power to the ballot box. Voting is how we will make lasting change.

Do you want someone in government to listen to you? Vote for someone who will.

Do you care about an issue passionately? Vote for someone who cares in the same way.

Environment, education, food security, health care, housing, jobs, racism, safety — listen to candidates tell you how they will tackle the issues that matter most to you. Then tell them what you think — and vote.

None of us can do this alone. Expand your power by motivating the people in your life to get out and vote. Our democracy depends on it. Don’t wake up on Nov. 9 and wish you had used your power.

Use it today. Vote.

Monica Keane, Elk Grove Village

Sun-Times saves taxpayer dollars

I could not imagine anyone in the Chicago area (especially taxpayers) not donating to the Sun-Times, which recently announced its content is free online.

Here is my reasoning: In 2011 I noticed the vast number of handicap parking spots in Chicago and the immediate suburbs were being abused by people who were not handicapped. They were taking advantage of state law and parking without having to pay the meter fee.

I brought my concerns to city and state politicians and other news outlets. To my dismay, nobody was interested until a Sun-Times reporter took up my call. His investigation showed that indeed taxpayers were on the hook for over $40 million to subsidize cheaters.

The investigation got the attention of a state representative, and within two years the state law was changed and city taxpayers were off the hook.Without a Sun-Times, taxpayers would still be paying so cheaters could park for free.

We need an independent press, and a simple donation is well worth the price for that kind of service.

Bob Angone, Austin, Texas