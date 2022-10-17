The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, October 17, 2022
Weather News Metro/State

Chicago area sees first trace of snow for the season, about month later than earliest on record

The earliest trace of snow was record in the Chicago area on Sept. 25, 1942. The earliest measurable snow was .3 of an inch on Oct. 12, 2006, according to the National Weather Service.

By  Sun-Times Wire
 Updated  
SHARE Chicago area sees first trace of snow for the season, about month later than earliest on record
Snow.png

National Weather Service

The Chicago area saw its first trace of snow for the season Monday, about a month later than the earliest on record.

“It snowed for about 10 minutes,” said Ricky Castro, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service. “It’s on the early side but not unusual.”

For now, the snowfall will go down as a “trace.” The weather service will not know until later in the day whether it also qualifies as “measurable.”

The earliest trace of snow was recorded in the Chicago area on Sept. 25, 1942. The earliest measurable snow was .3 of an inch on Oct. 12, 2006, according to the weather service.

Castro said the first snowfall has been generally later in the season in the last few decades.

“In the 2000s, it’s uncommon to get snow this early,” he said. ”It’s certainly not unusual either.”

The brief burst of snow did generate a winter weather advisory for the Chicago area and northwest Indiana, where slushy accumulations were predicted.

As much as 3 inches was forecast for Porter and Jasper counties in Indiana.

Next Up In News
A list of every known Illinois resident charged in the U.S. Capitol breach
87-year-old woman beaten to death at senior living apartment building on South Side
Man found fatally shot after crashing car into tree in Chicago Lawn
Man found shot to death inside car in Woodlawn
Sun-Times/WBEZ Poll: Illinois voters don’t want Pritzker or Biden to run for president – but they’d take either over Trump
16-year-old shot in Garfield Park
The Latest
Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021.
Crime
A list of every known Illinois resident charged in the U.S. Capitol breach
More than 860 people have been arrested in connection with the breach in nearly all 50 states. That includes Illinois, where at least 32 known residents face charges for their role.
By Jon Seidel
 
Chicago Red Stars’ Yūki Nagasato.
Red Stars
Red Stars are eliminated from NWSL playoffs
San Diego advances with a 2-1 victory.
By Sun-Times staff
 
police tape
Crime
87-year-old woman beaten to death at senior living apartment building on South Side
The woman was found unresponsive in a wheelchair. No arrests have been made.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Police_Tape_3__21_.jpg
Crime
Man found fatally shot after crashing car into tree in Chicago Lawn
The man, 53, was found with a gunshot wound to the chest in the 6800 block of South Western Avenue.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A 13-year-old boy died after being shot in the head Oct. 14, 2022 in West Ridge.
Crime
Man found shot to death inside car in Woodlawn
The man, 43, was found with a gunshot wound to the head in the 1500 block of East 62nd Street, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 