Lizzo brings ‘Special’ vibes to Chicago in powerhouse concert

As Lizzo panned the crowd at United Center Sunday night to read the sea of handmade posters courtesy of her fans, the singer stopped on one that caught her eye: “Lizzo for President.”

“They said it, not me,” she joked as the stadium erupted with overwhelming endorsement for the pop star whose sold-out Special Tour has been its own kind of campaign trail, delivering pump-up music to the masses.

The thing about Lizzo that fans, media, even haters have reacted to, is that she’s democratized pop stardom by being herself: A true artist who speaks to people on a real level, padded with her contagious wit and charm in bangers like “Truth Hurts.” Lizzo launched into that song toward the end of the evening’s set, sharing she was “afraid” of the crowd reaction once the beat dropped for her biggest single to date. What did ensue was a singalong that at times even overpowered her amplified vocals.

In the past three years, helped with major label promotion, Lizzo has built a remarkable career riding on a platform of relatability that has driven her to the top of the Top 40, being named one of Time’s Entertainers of the Year, nabbing Billboard, Grammy and Soul Train awards and launching her own, all shapes- and sizes-inclusive clothing line, Yitty.

Lizzo’s long been an advocate for body positivity, self-esteem, self-love, Black love and believing you’re “100% that b - - - -, no matter who might tell you otherwise. . The night’s female energy was electric, supported by her troupe of “Big Grrrl” dancers, DJ Sophia Eris, backup singers “The Little Bigs” and an incredible all-women backing band that included 19-year-old guitar shredder Jordan Waters.

Though the concert was padded with high production value, the two-hour affair thrived on its moments of improvisation. Such as when Lizzo grabbed her cell phone and engaged the crowd in making a TikTok video or when she took 20 minutes to personally engage with individuals in every section of the stadium, calling them out by their outfits or their movements, further making people feel seen. “There’s no nosebleeds at a Lizzo show,” she shared.

At one point, the singer even relaxed on a chaise lounge on stage while delivering heartfelt whims about a jilted ex-lover in the song “Jerome,” followed by the story’s presumable ending on the track “Break Up Twice.”

“This is the part of the show I like to call therapy,” she joked.

Indeed, the concert gave a self-help vibe over its course, with Lizzo just begging to be the next Oprah. Though some moments bordered on Stuart Smalley cheese — like having the crowd repeat the mantra, “I love you, you’re beautiful, you can do anything” — Lizzo’s agenda for self-acceptance is heartfelt. “When’s the last time you said something nice about yourself?” the singer posited as she introduced the song “Soulmate,” which internalizes the term in her genius way of rewriting the script on decades of beleaguered love songs.

Though down-to-earth, Lizzo has also never shied away from being a little extra and she had no qualms about showing that side of herself on this night with costume changes that included a marabou robe and enough sequins to light up Chicago. There was also a dramatic catwalk on which she and her “Big Grrrl” dancers twerked their way down, and dramatic entrances and exits through cuts in center stage for both her and her prized flute, “Sasha.” Her instrument sidekick made several appearances for solos, as did Cardi B in a pre-filmed video cameo for their collaboration, “Rumors.”

Latto performed at the United Center on Sunday night as the opener for Lizzo. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Over 26 songs that merged hip-hop, disco, soul and pop, Lizzo stuck to her latest two albums, including her commercial breakthrough, 2019’s “Cuz I Love You” and her 2022 offering “Special,” both of which have been the catalyst behind her success fast track.

“It’s incredible to see the growth of all you supporting me,” Lizzo said as she fought back tears ahead of her finale, “About Damn Time,” speaking specifically of the many times she’s played Chicago over the years. That has included opening up for Sleater-Kinney at the Riviera in 2015 and playing Wrigley Field’s Gallagher Way in 2019.

It’s been a remarkable journey to the top for the star who a decade ago was working with members of Minneapolis hip-hop collective Doomtree. Today she’s on Vanity Fair and winning Emmys for her reality series, “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.” An upcoming HBO Max documentary, “Love, Lizzo” will shed more light on her humble beginnings and meteoric rise when it debuts Nov. 24.

Rising rapper Latto (known for winning an early season of Jermaine Dupri’s reality show “The Rap Game”) opened the night with her fiery “Big Energy,” winning over the crowd who filed in early in the evening for her vibrant set.

Lizzo Set List

The Sign

2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)

Soulmate

Grrrls

Boys

Tempo

Rumors

Scuse Me

Naked

Jerome

Break Up Twice

Doo Wop (That Thing) (cover of Lauryn Hill)

Special

I’m Every Woman (cover of Chaka Khan)

Like A Girl

Birthday Girl/Happy Birthday

Everybody’s Gay

Water Me

19. Cuz I Love You

If You Love Me

Coldplay

Truth Hurts

I Love You Bitch

Good As Hell

Juice

About Damn Time