The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, October 17, 2022
Sports Outdoors

Doubling up to make it a Fish and Fowl of the Week

Lucas Galat doubled up on opening day of Illinois’ youth waterfowl hunt in the north zone

By  Dale Bowman
   
SHARE Doubling up to make it a Fish and Fowl of the Week
Lucas Galat doubled up on ducks and fish Saturday on the Chain O’Lakes. Provided photo

Lucas Galat doubled up on ducks and fish Saturday on the Chain O’Lakes. Provided photo

Provided

We’ll call it Fish of the Week, but it’s more Fish and Fowl of the Week.

“Sending a picture of my sonLucas[16], who enjoyed the youth waterfowl opener on the Chain O’Lakes,” his dadJeff Galatemailed. “We followed that up by casting blade baits on Lake Marie and got into some white [and yellow] bass. A crisp and beautiful fall day.”

Besides being beautiful, Saturday was the first day of the youth waterfowl hunt in Illinois’ north zone.

FOTW, the celebration of big fish and their stories (the stories matter, as this one about fish and fowl shows) around Chicago fishing, runs Wednesdays in the paper Sun-Times. The online posting here at chicago.suntimes.com/outdoors goes up at varied days of the week, depending on what is going on in the wide world of the outdoors.

To make submissions, email (BowmanOutside@gmail.com) or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or Instagram (@BowmanOutside).

Next Up In Sports
TNT’s ‘Inside the NBA’ hosts agree to contract extensions
Bulls offense will remain a work in progress
Bears 1st-and-10: Braxton Jones’ trial by fire getting warmer
North Carolina is ranked No. 1 in AP Top 25 preseason men’s basketball poll
Red Stars are eliminated from NWSL playoffs
Patriots’ Bill Belichick ties George Halas with his 324th win
The Latest
BTS members — V (from left), SUGA, JIN, Jung Kook, RM, Jimin and j-hope — will each take turns serving their mandatory military service over the next three years.
Music
BTS won’t tour as group for next three years as members serve in South Korea’s military
BTS will serve their mandatory military duties under South Korean law, their management company said Monday, effectively ending a debate on whether they should be granted exemptions because of their artistic accomplishments.
By Kim tong-Hyung | Associated Press
 
Charles Barkley has signed a 10-year extension to remain co-host of TNT’s “Inside the NBA.”
Sports Media
TNT’s ‘Inside the NBA’ hosts agree to contract extensions
“Inside the NBA” begins its 34th season on Tuesday.
By Joe Reedy | Associated Press
 
Activists protest the price of prescription drug costs in front of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) building on October 06, 2022 in Washington, DC.
Letters to the Editor
Importing prescription drugs from Canada won’t solve America’s drug price problems
For one, there is no guarantee that the drugs that are being imported meet the standards of the Federal Drug Administration.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West is offering to buy right-wing friendly social network Parler shortly after he was blocked from posting on Twitter and Instagram for antisemitic posts.&nbsp;
Entertainment and Culture
Kanye West to buy social media platform Parler
Parler has struggled amid competition from other conservative-friendly platforms like Truth Social, which are tiny as well compared with mainstream social media sites.
By Associated Press
 
merlin_95283651.jpg
News
Ald. Derrick Curtis accidentally shoots self in wrist while cleaning gun, police say
Curtis, who represents the 18th Ward on the Chicago City Council, suffered the gunshot wound around noon in the 8200 block of South Christiana Avenue, according to a Chicago police alert.
By Tom Schuba and Fran Spielman
 