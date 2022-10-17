Doubling up to make it a Fish and Fowl of the Week

We’ll call it Fish of the Week, but it’s more Fish and Fowl of the Week.

“Sending a picture of my sonLucas[16], who enjoyed the youth waterfowl opener on the Chain O’Lakes,” his dadJeff Galatemailed. “We followed that up by casting blade baits on Lake Marie and got into some white [and yellow] bass. A crisp and beautiful fall day.”

Besides being beautiful, Saturday was the first day of the youth waterfowl hunt in Illinois’ north zone.

