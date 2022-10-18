Horoscope for Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022

Moon Alert

After 1 a.m. EDT, there are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Leo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is a great day to schmooze! Accept all invitations to party. Enjoy social outings, the arts, the theater, sports events or a fun, long lunch. Drop by for Happy Hour. Interactions with kids will be positive. Likewise, relations with partners and close friends are cozy. Enjoy!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is an excellent day to work and earn money! You might see ways to make your workstation feel or look more attractive. A work-related romance might blossom. Meanwhile, this is a great day to entertain or bring someone home for dinner. “We’re having pizza.”

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You’re in a positive frame of mind, and your energy is pumped! Fortunately, you won’t be overbearing because Venus will soften the edges. Yes, you’ll come on like gangbusters but people will love it. They’ll feel inspired and encouraged by your enthusiasm. “Go, team go!”

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This is a positive day to deal with family matters, or redecorating, or improving your home in some way. It’s also a great day for a family gathering. (Invite the gang over!) Others will use this favorable influence to explore real estate opportunities.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You’re full of enthusiasm and positive thinking, which is why your communications with others will be successful. You’re persuasive, convincing and entertaining. This is a strong day for those in sales, marketing, teaching, writing or acting. The gods are with you today!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Business and commerce are favored. Trust in your ability to negotiate financial matters because you can do this. Mars is high in your chart, arousing your ambition. In addition, three planets are in your Money House; plus, moneybags Jupiter is in the picture as well. Go for baroque!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is a great day to shop for wardrobe items. (The sign of Libra has domain over the law and haute couture, which is why so many lawyers are well dressed.) Shop till you drop! This is an excellent day to deal with partners and close friends. Travel or make plans about publishing and further education. Legal matters are blessed.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a feel-good day! It’s an excellent day to ask for favors from others because they will likely help you. In fact, help might be financial, practical or outright cash. (Cash is king!) You look good to bosses and VIPs. Work-related travel is likely.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Today you have a strong desire to do something different. You want some adventure and stimulation. This is a great day to schmooze with friends, especially artistic, creative people. Social outings, sports events and fun times with kids will appeal.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is an excellent day to deal with bosses, VIPs, parents, teachers and the police. They will be impressed with whatever you have to say or offer because you look good to the world today. Use this great press to your advantage. You might also get support for something to do with home and family.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is a great day to travel. It’s also a wonderful day to explore opportunities in publishing, the media and higher education. Anything related to medical or legal matters will go well for you. It’s also a wonderful day to schmooze and have fun!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Financial matters will go in your favor today. For example, this is an excellent day to ask for a loan or mortgage. It’s also a good time to discuss how to divide or share something like an inheritance or how to deal with shared property. Ka-ching!

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Joe Morton (1947) shares your birthday. You have a regal, dignified manner that makes others respect you. Personally, you are creative and courageous. Expect more solitude this year because for you it is a time of learning and possibly teaching. Explore spiritual disciplines or anything that promotes greater self-awareness.

