The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, October 19, 2022

For a debut novel, Fatimah Asghar plumbs a complex place — everyday life

The deeply personal first novel from the artist, poet and co-creator of ‘Brown Girls’ has been nominated for a National Book Award.

By  Contributor
   
Siri Chilukuri
SHARE For a debut novel, Fatimah Asghar plumbs a complex place — everyday life
83941d10_7ebe_4ec0_a0e9_b5cf38fc11a2.jpg

“When We Were Sisters” caps a succession of acclaimed projects from 32-year-old artist, poet and filmmaker Fatimah Asghar.

Mercedes Zapata

Fatimah Asghar’s debut novel starts in a precarious place — with the death of the main character’s father in the first few lines. The death impacts a trio of siblings at the center of “When We Were Sisters” in vastly different ways, becoming a force that will either bring them together or tear them apart.

Asghar, who uses they/them pronouns, draws from their own life: Their parents died when the writer was 6. “When We Were Sisters” weaves the themes of grief and community, along with queerness and love, into prose that is compulsively readable and heart-wrenching at the same time.

Already nominated for a National Book Award,“When We Were Sisters”caps a succession of acclaimed projects from the 32-year-old artist, poet and filmmaker, who splits time between Los Angeles and Chicago. Asghar describes a connection to Chicago, consistently referring to it as a “chosen home” and affectionately telling stories about working as a teaching artist in Chicago public schools.

With Sam Bailey, Asghar created the Emmy-nominated web series “Brown Girls” in 2017, about two young women of color finding their way in the world. Asghar followed that with the poetry collection “If They Come For Us,” providing an insightful look into the collective violence of partition, the bloody period following India’s independence from Great Britain.

Where Asghar’s sweeping poetry collection tackled a major period of history,“When We Were Sisters” focuses on the intimate and everyday. This shift was on purpose, she said.

“I felt like for me as an artist, it was important to kind of, in some ways get through some of the big wave stuff so that I could dive into the smaller, more immediate stories that I wanted to tell,” Asghar said.

Compounded by grief, the trio at the heart of the story — Noreen, Aisha and Kausar — experience violent interactions with their uncle-turned-caregiver, and sometimes with each other, as they navigate their new reality.

Asghar’s book lives in the minutiae of day-to-day activities. Despite the excavation of painful realities for the siblings, Asghar also fills it with scenes of playful teasing, caring and attempts to claw back childhood after the death of a parent.

Orphans have a unique experience in this world, especially within the confines of a tight-knit community to which Ashgar also belongs. Immigrant communities often rely on other people that they know through faith. Cultural or ethnic communities often form vast “kinship networks,” which help ease the transition to a new country and help build a support system outside nuclear families.

Asghar’s own experience as an orphan has changed over time from shame to empowerment, noting that living outside the nuclear family structure is something that has given them a unique view of the world.

“There’s a way that orphaning is such a thing that you become marked by. It becomes a deep, looming shadow that’s all around you, until you stop making it a shadow, until you befriend it, until you’re, like, ‘This is what I am,’” Asghar said. “And I have a different experience of the world.”

Another striking element of the novel is its portrayal of queerness and desire. The main character, Kausar, wrestles with gender in an intimate way and comes to terms with it by defining what they are not, rather than what they are.

This describes an experience in the LGBTQ community where someone does not have a clear label, but instead participates in what Asghar calls, “the slow listening of gender.”

e5ee2a43_fbcf_4fe9_97bc_f00f8479da7a.jpg

“As a person who is queer and has a lot of the same feelings as Kausar around gender and around sexuality, that’s why I feel freest is like, truly when things are not labeled like and when things are not defined in that way,” they said.

Asghar’s journey writing the novel was nearly as messy and beautiful as their main character’s journey. When writing previous works, Asghar said they often felt a pull to represent a larger group of people, but this project ended up extremely personal — an opportunity “to remove pain from my body and yoke into this book.”

“You follow what you follow,” they said, “because it’s begging to be explored.”

Fatimah Asghar will be in conversation with poet and singer-songwriter Jamila Woods on Oct. 25 at 6 p.m. at the Harold Washington Library Center (400 S. State St.).  

Siri Chilukuri is a freelance journalist in Chicago who covers culture, cities and climate. Follow her @schilukuri1.

Next Up In News
Northwestern University gifted $121M for new biomedical research building
Community group at odds with shelter, city over donations for immigrants bused from Texas
13 miles of trails for mountain biking, running open in forest preserve near Hoffman Estates
Cook County clerk opens help desk for county records questions
Four times last weekend, gunmen approached people near Wrigley Field, forced them into cars and robbed them, police say
Latest fundraising has Vallas eager for campaign fight
The Latest
Learn the many secrets, spirits, scandals and sins of Chicago via tales of mysterious supernatural occurrences and infamous figures courtesy of Seadog Haunted Tours.
Things To Do
The Mix: Cool things to do in Chicago Oct. 20-26
“Measure for Measure,” an Upside Down Halloween Parade, and a tribute to blues legends are among the highlights in the week ahead.
By Mary Houlihan - For the Sun-Times
 
Rendering of a 19-level tower, expanding the Louis A. Simpson and Kimberly K. Querrey Biomedical Research Center.
News
Northwestern University gifted $121M for new biomedical research building
The donation will fund four initiatives at Feinberg School of Medicine downtown.
By David Struett
 
Former Texas Tech and Lincoln Park High School guard Terrence Shannon Jr. is one of the new faces on this season’s Illinois roster.
College Sports
No. 23 Illinois will rely on new names to help stay atop the Big Ten
The Illini were big winners in the offseason transfer market, securing former Texas Tech wing Terrence Shannon Jr. and Baylor forward Matthew Mayer.
By Associated Press
 
The Pilsen-based Mural Movement plans to continue providing donations directly to immigrants arriving in chartered buses from Texas.
Immigration
Community group at odds with shelter, city over donations for immigrants bused from Texas
The Pilsen-based Mural Movement along with other community leaders say they plan to continue providing donations directly to those arriving from Texas.
By Elvia Malagón
 
Morgan Park’s Jovan Clark (5) gets ready to put a hit on a Simeon ball carrier.
High School Football
AP Week 9 Illinois high school football rankings
The latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters.
By Associated Press
 