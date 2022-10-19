The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, October 19, 2022
News Chicago Metro/State

2-year-old girl found unresponsive in Greater Grand Crossing

Police said the child was found unresponsive at a home in the 7800 block of South Ellis Avenue.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 2-year-old girl found unresponsive in Greater Grand Crossing
Screen_Shot_2022_09_01_at_5.39.59_PM.png

Sun-Times file photo

A 2-year-old girl was found unresponsive Wednesday morning in Greater Grand Crossing.

The girl was discovered about 10:30 a.m. in a residence in the 7800 block of South Ellis Avenue, according to Chicago police.

She was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office.

Detectives are investigating.

Next Up In News
West Ridge residents unnerved after third fatal shooting in less than a week: ‘We need more security’
‘Rock star’ of family support services, Bernice Weissbourd, dies at 99
Southwest Side pizza joint owner cheated drivers out of wages, lawsuit claims
Marine vet Ald. Villegas urges city to reinstate Veterans Affairs Office
Man charged with DUI in deadly Dan Ryan crash last May
Northwestern University gets $121 million gift for medical research, lab facilities
The Latest
Location where two men where shot while sitting in a car at the corner of North Rockwell Street and West Estes Ave in West Ridge, Wednesday, October 19, 2022.
News
West Ridge residents unnerved after third fatal shooting in less than a week: ‘We need more security’
Zehra Parnaby, who is in her 80s, lives steps from where two people were shot, one fatally, in the North Side neighborhood, where homicides are up by 80% this year.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Billy Donovan
Bulls
‘Continuity’ out the window, and now Bulls’ Billy Donovan has to fix it
The injury concerns surrounding both Lonzo Ball and Zach LaVine have turned the organization’s plan of “continuity” being the path to better results on its head. With limited practice times anyway through a regular season, Donovan knows his job will be harder in building this team out.
By Joe Cowley
 
Blackhawks_Sharks_Hockey__1_.jpg
Blackhawks
Blackhawks leadership communicating with Kyle Davidson to plan for future trades
Hawks CEO Danny Wirtz and the team’s business department are prepared to “deal with the reality” if Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews or any other current players are dealt this season.
By Ben Pope
 
Bernice Weissbourd, founder Family Focus center, in 1977.
Obituaries
‘Rock star’ of family support services, Bernice Weissbourd, dies at 99
Bernice Weissbourd launched Family Focus centers, where toddlers and parents learn about one another and thrive together.
By David Struett
 
Could it be the Great Pumpkin rising out of the pumpkin patch? You can tune in to find out when ‘It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” airs on PBS Oct. 24.
Movies and TV
Sorry, Charlie Brown: No ‘Great Pumpkin’ on PBS this Halloween
But the current home of the Peanuts TV specials, Apple TV+, will stream the show free for four days.
By Jordan Mendoza | USA Today
 