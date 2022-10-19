2-year-old girl found unresponsive in Greater Grand Crossing

A 2-year-old girl was found unresponsive Wednesday morning in Greater Grand Crossing.
The girl was discovered about 10:30 a.m. in a residence in the 7800 block of South Ellis Avenue, according to Chicago police.
She was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office.
Detectives are investigating.
West Ridge residents unnerved after third fatal shooting in less than a week: ‘We need more security’
The Latest
West Ridge residents unnerved after third fatal shooting in less than a week: ‘We need more security’
Zehra Parnaby, who is in her 80s, lives steps from where two people were shot, one fatally, in the North Side neighborhood, where homicides are up by 80% this year.
The injury concerns surrounding both Lonzo Ball and Zach LaVine have turned the organization’s plan of “continuity” being the path to better results on its head. With limited practice times anyway through a regular season, Donovan knows his job will be harder in building this team out.
Hawks CEO Danny Wirtz and the team’s business department are prepared to “deal with the reality” if Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews or any other current players are dealt this season.
Bernice Weissbourd launched Family Focus centers, where toddlers and parents learn about one another and thrive together.
But the current home of the Peanuts TV specials, Apple TV+, will stream the show free for four days.