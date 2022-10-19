Buck (and doe) of the Week from Illinois’ youth deer season

Luke Yozze, 13, bagged his doe within 20 minutes on opening day of the three-day youth season in Illinois on Oct. 8 on private land in Will County, his dad Bill emailed.

Madi Gename, 15, shot her first deer, a buck, on private land in Will County on the final day of youth season, Oct. 10, Bill Yozze emailed.

That brackets the youth deer season, which has proven to be a good fit, in a cool way.

Luke Yozze bagged his doe in the opening minutes of Illinois’ youth deer season. Provided

Buck of the Week, the celebration of big bucks and their stories (the stories matter, as this one shows) from around Chicago outdoors, runs Wednesdays in the paper Sun-Times when the time is right. The online posting atchicago.suntimes.com/outdoors goes up at varied days of the week, depending on what is going on the wide world of the outdoors.

To make submissions,email (BowmanOutside@gmail.com) orcontact me onFacebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or Instagram (@BowmanOutside).