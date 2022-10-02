Horoscope for Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022

Moon Alert

After 3 a.m. Chicago time there are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Capricorn.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You are high visibility. People notice you more than usual. Fortunately, you look good! Relations with friends, partners and spouses are warm and friendly. Good news! The goofy mistakes and miscommunications at work will now diminish. (Thank heavens.)

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Travel plans look promising! Ditto for involvement in publishing, the media, medicine or the law. Plans related to higher education might expand your world and your knowledge, especially in ways that will benefit both your health and your job. (Curious.)

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

The wealth of someone else (a partner?) or money back from the government might help you pay for a vacation or some fun socializing. This assistance (practical or financial) might also benefit your kids in some way. Keep your pockets open.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You will enjoy schmoozing with members of the general public, close friends, spouses and partners; however, keep in mind that you will have to go more than halfway when dealing with others because the moon is opposite your sign. No worries. Everything is copacetic.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is a productive day. You might also boost your health in a positive way. You might also enjoy interactions with a pet more than usual. If you can take a short trip or explore more of your daily world, this will please you. (Study and learn something new today.)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You rank pleasure before work because, ideally, you want to do exactly what you want to do. (And you want to relax and have a good time.) You might be more pleased with your financial situation. In fact, some of you are shopping for beautiful things.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You will enjoy cocooning at home, especially if you can have some down time to enjoy some privacy in familiar surroundings. A conversation with a female family member will be warm and mutually supportive. In part, this is because you are charming and diplomatic right now. (Your ruler Venus is in your sign.)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Short trips, errands, appointments and opportunities to study or learn something new will be par for the course. Basically, you’re a bit curious and restless. This is why you want to do something different — see new places and meet new faces. You definitely want to learn new things!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You have money on your mind. Perhaps you have some money-making ideas? Or perhaps you are doing a reality check and figuring out what you own and what you owe. This is always good to know instead of kidding yourself or “pretending not to know.” When it comes to money, get your facts.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Today your luck is a tiny bit better than all the other signs because the moon is in your sign; furthermore, it is dancing with lucky moneybags Jupiter and fair Venus — and both those planets are associated with money. Trust your good fortune.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Today you will feel happy and content to lie in the weeds and keep a low profile. You might choose to work alone or behind the scenes. Nevertheless, you will still enjoy exploring ideas and learning something new — but on your terms and in your own way.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Financial discussions with a friend, or perhaps a group, will go well. Possibly, these discussions are not about money per se but about something that you own? Maybe you are willing to lend something to a group or to a person?

If Your Birthday Is Today

Comedian, actor Groucho Marx (1890-1977) shares your birthday. You have intellectual interests, and many of you are well read. You are charming, easygoing and cooperative. Other people like you and respect you. This is a good time to take inventory of your life and let go of people, places and property that might be holding you back.

