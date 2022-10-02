Chicago outdoors: Grasshopper, show question, winner Joe Nega, Loretta Lynn on salmon

Notes come from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.

WILD OF THE WEEK

Capturing the essence of fall, Ken “Husker” O’Malley photographed this grasshopper on the drying head of teasel, an Illinois non-native, while fishing.

WOTW, the celebration of wild stories and photos around Chicago outdoors, runs most weeks in the special two-page outdoors section in the Sun-Times Sports Saturday. To make submissions, email BowmanOutside@gmail.com or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or Instagram (@BowmanOutside).

DALE’S MAILBAG

“Do you know if there will be an Early Show this year and when?” John Miao

A: Not the Early Show, but there will be other shows. For years, the fly fishing show in DuPage County in November had started show season around Chicago outdoors. Not this year.

File photo of the Early Show in 2012. Dale Bowman

BIG NUMBER

1st: Place of Chicagoan Joe Nega in the Strike King Co-angler Division ($3,427 on 10 bass weighing 45 pounds, 12 ounces) of the Bass Fishing League Michigan Division on the Detroit River in Michigan.

LAST WORD

“You ain’t supposed to get salmon when they’re swimming upstream to spawn. But if you’re hungry, you do.”

Loretta Lynn, in Coal Miner’s Daughter, via libquotes.com

WILD TIMES

HUNTER SAFETY

Oct. 6 and 8: Bonfield, (815) 635-3198 or, laura@isra.org

Oct. 15 and 22: Tinley Park, (708) 342-4200

Oct. 22-23: Palos Hills, (708) 601-4712

WINGSHOOTING CLINICS

Oct. 8-9: Elburn, scscwingshooting@gmail.com or (847) 309-1093

BIRDING FILM

Today, Oct. 2: Showing of the Magic Stump, Uncommon Ground Edgewater, Chicago, . . . Tuesday, October 4: Imperial Oak Brewing, Willow Springs, turnstoneimpact.com/the-magic-stump.html

CHICAGO RIVER

Thursday, Oct. 6: Open house with River Ecology and Governance Task Force on South Branch and Bubbly Creek opportunities, free, Chicago Maritime Museum, 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m., click here for details.