High school football schedule: Week 7

Thursday, October 6

RED NORTH-CENTRAL

Senn vs. Von Steuben at Winnemac, 3:45

RED SOUTH

Curie vs. Hubbard at Gately, 7:15

RED SOUTH-CENTRAL

Perspectives vs. King at Eckersall, 3:45

RED SOUTHEAST

Corliss vs. Julian at Gately, 4:15

Vocational at Goode, 4:15

RED WEST

Lincoln Park vs. Raby at Lane, 4:15

BLUE NORTH

Prosser vs. Clemente at Lane, 7:15

Roosevelt vs. Foreman at TBD, 7:15

BLUE SOUTHEAST

Chicago Military vs. DuSable at Stagg, 3:45

BLUE SOUTHWEST

Lindblom at Englewood STEM, 4:15

Solorio at Back of the Yards, 3:45

NONCONFERENCE

Leo at Nazareth, 6

Friday, October 7

RED CENTRAL

Rauner vs. UIC Prep at Lane, 4:15

RED NORTH

Phillips at Lane, 7:15

RED SOUTH

Brooks vs. Morgan Park at Gately, 7:15

RED WEST

Kennedy vs. Bulls Prep at TBD, 7:15

Payton vs. Little Village at TBD, 4:15

BLUE SOUTHEAST

Bowen vs. Washington at Eckersall, 3:45

Fenger vs. Harlan at Gately, 4:15

CENTRAL SUBURBAN NORTH

Maine East at Highland Park, 7

Maine West at Deerfield, 7

Vernon Hills at Niles North, 7

CENTRAL SUBURBAN SOUTH

Evanston at Glenbrook North, 7

Glenbrook South at New Trier, 7

Niles West at Maine South, 7

DUKANE

Geneva at Batavia, 7

Glenbard North at Lake Park, 7

St. Charles East at St. Charles North, 7

Wheaton-Warrenville South at Wheaton North, 7

DUPAGE VALLEY

Naperville Central at DeKalb, 7

Naperville North at Metea Valley, 7

Waubonsie Valley at Neuqua Valley, 7

FOX VALLEY

Burlington Central at Crystal Lake Central, 7

Cary-Grove at Jacobs, 7

Crystal Lake South at McHenry, 7

Dundee-Crown at Prairie Ridge, 7

Hampshire at Huntley, 7

ILLINOIS CENTRAL EIGHT

Coal City at Peotone, 7

Herscher at Manteno, 7

Streator at Reed-Custer, 7

Wilmington vs. Lisle at Benedictine, 7

KISHWAUKEE BLUE

Johnsburg at Richmond-Burton, 7

Plano at Harvard, 7:15

KISHWAUKEE WHITE

LaSalle-Peru at Ottawa, 7

Morris at Woodstock, 7

Woodstock North at Sycamore, 7

MID-SUBURBAN EAST

Buffalo Grove at Prospect, 7

Elk Grove at Rolling Meadows, 7

Hersey at Wheeling, 7

MID-SUBURBAN WEST

Barrington at Palatine, 7:30

Conant at Fremd, 7

Schaumburg at Hoffman Estates, 7:30

NORTH SUBURBAN

Lake Zurich at Lake Forest, 7

Libertyville at Mundelein, 7

Stevenson at Zion-Benton, 7

Waukegan at Warren, 7

NORTHERN LAKE COUNTY

Grant at Antioch, 7

Grayslake Central at Round Lake, 7

Lakes at Wauconda, 7

North Chicago at Grayslake North, 7

SOUTH SUBURBAN BLUE

Oak Forest at TF North, 7

TF South at Bremen, 6

Tinley Park at Hillcrest, 6

SOUTH SUBURBAN RED

Argo at Eisenhower, 7

Reavis at Oak Lawn, 6

Shepard at Evergreen Park, 7

SOUTHLAND

Crete-Monee at Rich, 6:30

Thornton at Thornwood, 6

SOUTHWEST PRAIRIE EAST

Joliet Central at Romeoville, 7

Plainfield East at Joliet West, 7

SOUTHWEST PRAIRIE WEST

Plainfield North at Minooka, 7

West Aurora at Oswego, 7

Yorkville at Oswego East, 7

SOUTHWEST SUBURBAN BLUE

Bolingbrook at Lockport, 6:30

Lincoln-Way East at Homewood-Flossmoor, 7

SOUTHWEST SUBURBAN RED

Andrew at Bradley-Bourbonnais, 7:30

Lincoln-Way West at Lincoln-Way Central, 7:30

UPSTATE EIGHT

East Aurora at Streamwood, 7

Fenton at Glenbard East, 7

Glenbard South at West Chicago, 7

Larkin at Bartlett, 7

South Elgin at Elgin, 7

VERMILION VALLEY NORTH

Dwight at Watseka, 7

Iroquois West at Clifton Central, 7

Momence at Seneca, 7

WEST SUBURBAN GOLD

Addison Trail at Downers Grove South, 7:30

Hinsdale South at Willowbrook, 7:30

Morton at Proviso East, 7

WEST SUBURBAN SILVER

Proviso West at Oak Park-River Forest, 6

York at Hinsdale Central, 7:30

NONCONFERENCE

Aurora Central at Chicago Christian, 7:15

Aurora Christian at Elmwood Park, 6

Benet at South Bend St. Joseph, Ind., 6:30

Bishop McNamara at St. Francis, 7:15

Brother Rice at Joliet Catholic, 7:30

Christ the King at Hope Academy, 7:30

De La Salle at Marian Catholic, 7:30

DePaul Prep at Notre Dame, 7:30

Fenwick at St. Patrick, 7:30

IC Catholic at Riverside-Brookfield, 7:15

Kaneland at Marengo, 7

Leyden at Lyons, 7

Loyola at Providence, 7:30

Marian Central at St. Rita, 7:30

Marist at Montini, 7:30

Marmion at Carmel, 7:30

Mount Carmel at St. Laurence, 7:30

Richards at Lemont, 7

Ridgewood at Westmont, 7

St. Ignatius vs. St. Viator at Forest View, 7

Stagg at Sandburg, 7

Thornridge at Rochelle, 7

Wheaton Academy at St. Edward, 7

Saturday, October 8

RED CENTRAL

Hansberry vs. Rowe-Clark at TBD, 7

Pritzker vs. Catalyst-Maria at Stagg, 4

Speer vs. Woodlawn at Eckersall, 1

RED NORTH

Taft vs. Clark at TBD, 4

Young at Westinghouse, 1

RED NORTH-CENTRAL

Lake View vs. Mather at Winnemac, 10 a.m.

Schurz vs. Amundsen at Winnemac, 4

Steinmetz vs. Sullivan at Winnemac, 1

RED SOUTH

Simeon vs. Kenwood at Lane, 4

RED SOUTH-CENTRAL

Ag. Science vs. Dunbar at Gately, 1

Bogan vs. UP-Bronzeville at Eckersall, 4

Hyde Park vs. Chicago Richards at Stagg, 1

RED SOUTHEAST

Carver vs. Dyett at Gately, 4

Comer vs. South Shore at Gately, 7

RED WEST

Crane vs. North Lawndale at TBD, 1

BLUE CENTRAL

Butler vs. Golder at Lane, 7

Johnson vs. Muchin at Lane, 10 a.m.

Noble Street vs. Longwood at Gately, 10 a.m.

BLUE NORTH

Marine at Chicago Academy, 11 a.m.

BLUE SOUTHWEST

Tilden vs. Gage Park at Stagg, 10 a.m.

BLUE WEST

Kelly at Orr, 4

Phoenix at Marshall, 10 a.m.

SOUTHLAND

Kankakee at Bloom, noon

SOUTHWEST PRAIRIE EAST

Plainfield South at Plainfield Central, 1

WEST SUBURBAN SILVER

Downers Grove North at Glenbard West, 1:30

NONCONFERENCE

Ottawa Marquette at Walther Christian, 1