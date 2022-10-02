High school football schedule: Week 7

Please send additions and corrections to mobrien@suntimes.com.
Thursday, October 6
RED NORTH-CENTRAL
Senn vs. Von Steuben at Winnemac, 3:45
RED SOUTH
Curie vs. Hubbard at Gately, 7:15
RED SOUTH-CENTRAL
Perspectives vs. King at Eckersall, 3:45
RED SOUTHEAST
Corliss vs. Julian at Gately, 4:15
Vocational at Goode, 4:15
RED WEST
Lincoln Park vs. Raby at Lane, 4:15
BLUE NORTH
Prosser vs. Clemente at Lane, 7:15
Roosevelt vs. Foreman at TBD, 7:15
BLUE SOUTHEAST
Chicago Military vs. DuSable at Stagg, 3:45
BLUE SOUTHWEST
Lindblom at Englewood STEM, 4:15
Solorio at Back of the Yards, 3:45
NONCONFERENCE
Leo at Nazareth, 6
Friday, October 7
RED CENTRAL
Rauner vs. UIC Prep at Lane, 4:15
RED NORTH
Phillips at Lane, 7:15
RED SOUTH
Brooks vs. Morgan Park at Gately, 7:15
RED WEST
Kennedy vs. Bulls Prep at TBD, 7:15
Payton vs. Little Village at TBD, 4:15
BLUE SOUTHEAST
Bowen vs. Washington at Eckersall, 3:45
Fenger vs. Harlan at Gately, 4:15
CENTRAL SUBURBAN NORTH
Maine East at Highland Park, 7
Maine West at Deerfield, 7
Vernon Hills at Niles North, 7
CENTRAL SUBURBAN SOUTH
Evanston at Glenbrook North, 7
Glenbrook South at New Trier, 7
Niles West at Maine South, 7
DUKANE
Geneva at Batavia, 7
Glenbard North at Lake Park, 7
St. Charles East at St. Charles North, 7
Wheaton-Warrenville South at Wheaton North, 7
DUPAGE VALLEY
Naperville Central at DeKalb, 7
Naperville North at Metea Valley, 7
Waubonsie Valley at Neuqua Valley, 7
FOX VALLEY
Burlington Central at Crystal Lake Central, 7
Cary-Grove at Jacobs, 7
Crystal Lake South at McHenry, 7
Dundee-Crown at Prairie Ridge, 7
Hampshire at Huntley, 7
ILLINOIS CENTRAL EIGHT
Coal City at Peotone, 7
Herscher at Manteno, 7
Streator at Reed-Custer, 7
Wilmington vs. Lisle at Benedictine, 7
KISHWAUKEE BLUE
Johnsburg at Richmond-Burton, 7
Plano at Harvard, 7:15
KISHWAUKEE WHITE
LaSalle-Peru at Ottawa, 7
Morris at Woodstock, 7
Woodstock North at Sycamore, 7
MID-SUBURBAN EAST
Buffalo Grove at Prospect, 7
Elk Grove at Rolling Meadows, 7
Hersey at Wheeling, 7
MID-SUBURBAN WEST
Barrington at Palatine, 7:30
Conant at Fremd, 7
Schaumburg at Hoffman Estates, 7:30
NORTH SUBURBAN
Lake Zurich at Lake Forest, 7
Libertyville at Mundelein, 7
Stevenson at Zion-Benton, 7
Waukegan at Warren, 7
NORTHERN LAKE COUNTY
Grant at Antioch, 7
Grayslake Central at Round Lake, 7
Lakes at Wauconda, 7
North Chicago at Grayslake North, 7
SOUTH SUBURBAN BLUE
Oak Forest at TF North, 7
TF South at Bremen, 6
Tinley Park at Hillcrest, 6
SOUTH SUBURBAN RED
Argo at Eisenhower, 7
Reavis at Oak Lawn, 6
Shepard at Evergreen Park, 7
SOUTHLAND
Crete-Monee at Rich, 6:30
Thornton at Thornwood, 6
SOUTHWEST PRAIRIE EAST
Joliet Central at Romeoville, 7
Plainfield East at Joliet West, 7
SOUTHWEST PRAIRIE WEST
Plainfield North at Minooka, 7
West Aurora at Oswego, 7
Yorkville at Oswego East, 7
SOUTHWEST SUBURBAN BLUE
Bolingbrook at Lockport, 6:30
Lincoln-Way East at Homewood-Flossmoor, 7
SOUTHWEST SUBURBAN RED
Andrew at Bradley-Bourbonnais, 7:30
Lincoln-Way West at Lincoln-Way Central, 7:30
UPSTATE EIGHT
East Aurora at Streamwood, 7
Fenton at Glenbard East, 7
Glenbard South at West Chicago, 7
Larkin at Bartlett, 7
South Elgin at Elgin, 7
VERMILION VALLEY NORTH
Dwight at Watseka, 7
Iroquois West at Clifton Central, 7
Momence at Seneca, 7
WEST SUBURBAN GOLD
Addison Trail at Downers Grove South, 7:30
Hinsdale South at Willowbrook, 7:30
Morton at Proviso East, 7
WEST SUBURBAN SILVER
Proviso West at Oak Park-River Forest, 6
York at Hinsdale Central, 7:30
NONCONFERENCE
Aurora Central at Chicago Christian, 7:15
Aurora Christian at Elmwood Park, 6
Benet at South Bend St. Joseph, Ind., 6:30
Bishop McNamara at St. Francis, 7:15
Brother Rice at Joliet Catholic, 7:30
Christ the King at Hope Academy, 7:30
De La Salle at Marian Catholic, 7:30
DePaul Prep at Notre Dame, 7:30
Fenwick at St. Patrick, 7:30
IC Catholic at Riverside-Brookfield, 7:15
Kaneland at Marengo, 7
Leyden at Lyons, 7
Loyola at Providence, 7:30
Marian Central at St. Rita, 7:30
Marist at Montini, 7:30
Marmion at Carmel, 7:30
Mount Carmel at St. Laurence, 7:30
Richards at Lemont, 7
Ridgewood at Westmont, 7
St. Ignatius vs. St. Viator at Forest View, 7
Stagg at Sandburg, 7
Thornridge at Rochelle, 7
Wheaton Academy at St. Edward, 7
Saturday, October 8
RED CENTRAL
Hansberry vs. Rowe-Clark at TBD, 7
Pritzker vs. Catalyst-Maria at Stagg, 4
Speer vs. Woodlawn at Eckersall, 1
RED NORTH
Taft vs. Clark at TBD, 4
Young at Westinghouse, 1
RED NORTH-CENTRAL
Lake View vs. Mather at Winnemac, 10 a.m.
Schurz vs. Amundsen at Winnemac, 4
Steinmetz vs. Sullivan at Winnemac, 1
RED SOUTH
Simeon vs. Kenwood at Lane, 4
RED SOUTH-CENTRAL
Ag. Science vs. Dunbar at Gately, 1
Bogan vs. UP-Bronzeville at Eckersall, 4
Hyde Park vs. Chicago Richards at Stagg, 1
RED SOUTHEAST
Carver vs. Dyett at Gately, 4
Comer vs. South Shore at Gately, 7
RED WEST
Crane vs. North Lawndale at TBD, 1
BLUE CENTRAL
Butler vs. Golder at Lane, 7
Johnson vs. Muchin at Lane, 10 a.m.
Noble Street vs. Longwood at Gately, 10 a.m.
BLUE NORTH
Marine at Chicago Academy, 11 a.m.
BLUE SOUTHWEST
Tilden vs. Gage Park at Stagg, 10 a.m.
BLUE WEST
Kelly at Orr, 4
Phoenix at Marshall, 10 a.m.
SOUTHLAND
Kankakee at Bloom, noon
SOUTHWEST PRAIRIE EAST
Plainfield South at Plainfield Central, 1
WEST SUBURBAN SILVER
Downers Grove North at Glenbard West, 1:30
NONCONFERENCE
Ottawa Marquette at Walther Christian, 1