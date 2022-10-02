The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, October 2, 2022
High School Football Sports High School Sports

Four Downs: News and notes from Week 6 in high school football

York takes over, Reed-Custer dominates, McNamara’s star running back and the Player of the Year race.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
SHARE Four Downs: News and notes from Week 6 in high school football
York’s Matt Vezza (9) steps forward in the pocket and throws a pass against Lyons.

York’s Matt Vezza (9) steps forward in the pocket and throws a pass against Lyons.

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

York has been one of the football season’s best stories. The Dukes are undefeated and have knocked off Lyons and Glenbard West in the past two weeks. The West Suburban Conference appears to be undergoing a change at the top.

Mike Fitzgerald’s squad was 8-2 last season and has defeated the Hilltoppers, the longtime kings of the conference, the past two years.

York quarterback Matt Vezza’s first career start was in the win against Glenbard West last season and Hilltoppers coach Chad Hetlet is an admirer.

“Vezza plays with no fear,” Hetlet said after the game on Friday. “He makes the plays he’s got to make. He takes care of the ball.”

Vezza had 10 carries for 38 yards against Glenbard West. He was 11-for-16 passing with one interception and a crucial 43-yard touchdown pass to Charlie Specht in the fourth quarter that provided the winning margin in the Dukes’ 17-13 win.

“Matt’s a special kid,” Fitzgerald said. “He’s a winner. He wants the ball in those critical situations and everybody feeds off of him because he’s calm and composed and he’s not gonna get rattled.”

Fitzgerald says Vezza’s only scholarship offer is from Drake. But he’s picking up interest from several Ivy League schools, including Dartmouth.

“He’s a quarterback that happens to be a really good athlete,” Fitzgerald said. “Yeah, he’s 5-11 or 6-0 but he’s confident, brings all the intangibles, can make all the throws and brings that extra guy into the run game too.”

Comet sighting

The biggest result of Week 6 may have been Reed-Custer’s 50-5 thrashing of Wilmington. The Wildcats headed into the game with a 24-game winning streak and the top spot in the Associated Press Class 2A state rankings.

The Comets are expected to be a Class 3A team. They’ve demolished their opponents this season, winning by a combined score of 345-18

Reed-Custer’s standouts include quarterback Jace McPherson and receiver Lucas Foote. The Comets’ defense has been completely dominant, allowing fewer than 50 total yards all season.

Record breaker

Bishop McNamara’s Jaydon Wright had a Friday for the record books. He had 447 yards and eight touchdowns in the Fighting Irish’s 58-19 win against Aurora Central, both school records. ‘

Wright, a 5-10, 220-pound running back, has 11 college offers including Minnesota, Purdue, and Syracuse.

McNamara is (3-3) this season and faces a tough matchup at St. Francis in Week 7.

Player of the Year?

The halfway point of the season is nearly here and the Player of the Year race is wide open.

The best players I’ve covered so far this season are Simeon’s Malik Elzy, Mount Carmel’s Blainey Dowling, Kenwood’s Marquise Lightfoot, Brad Vierneisel of Prospect and Loyola’s Jake Stearney.

Prairie Ridge quarterback Tyler Vasy continues to put up big numbers. The senior had 317 rushing yards and five touchdowns in a win against Hampshire in Week 6.

Next Up In High School Sports
Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school football rankings for Week 7
High school football schedule: Week 7
Lane celebrates Fritz Pollard Day in honor of trailblazing Black alumnus
Lane clinches its first state playoff spot since 2013 with win on Fritz Pollard Day
How the Super 25 fared in Week 6
Kelly Watson’s 94-yard kickoff-return TD helps York conquer Glenbard West in battle of unbeatens
The Latest
Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs (1) celebrates with tight end Cameron Latu (81) after scoring a touchdown against Arkansas.
College Sports
Alabama returns to No. 1 in AP College Football Poll
With Kansas’ return to the Top 25, Illinois now has the longest ranking drought.
By Ralph D. Russo | Associated Press
 
White Sox manager Tony La Russa makes a pitching change.
White Sox
White Sox expected to announce end of Tony La Russa era Monday
La Russa’s health failed him, and the Sox failed in the way they played for him, too.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Vikings players celebrate after their victory over the Saints on Sunday.
NFL
Vikings defeat Saints 28-25 in NFL’s first London game this season
A 61-yard field goal attempt by Saints kicker Wil Lutz hit the left upright and then the crossbar as time expired.
By Associated Press
 
Napoleon English and Tio Hardiman stand at the site where a 3-year-old child was shot during a road rage incident on the corner of West Marquette Road and Kenneth Avenue in West Lawn, Sunday, October 2, 2022.
Crime
After 3-year-old killed, activists address growing risk of guns and road rage: ‘This is totally unacceptable’
Tio Hardiman, president of Violence Interrupters, wants the government to distribute 100,000 flyers to educate the public about the risk of road rage and shootings. Nationally, road rage violence doubled between 2019 and 2021.
By David Struett
 
Four people were struck by a vehicle after an argument Sept. 10, 2022 near Bricktown Square Mall.
Crime
Boy, 7, shot in Roseland: fire officials
The boy went to Comer Children’s Hospital, according to Chicago fire officials. His condition was unknown.
By Sun-Times Wire
 