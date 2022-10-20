Banks need better security to prevent check fraud

As a retiree on a fixed income who was robbed of $9,900 in a checking scam, I have read with interest the Sun-Times’ stories on the increase in “check washing” incidents stemming from U.S. Postal Service robberies.

The newspaper has rightfully scrutinized postal security, but I would like to draw attention to another institution that needs scrutiny: banks. Banks do not have adequate software to detect fraudulent check alteration when electronic banking is used.

The alteration on my check could be easily deemed suspicious with the human eye. White-out was painted over the original writing, which was still visible, and in the memo area someone wrote “tax return,” though the check wasn’t being sent to the government,

Bank of America accepted this check. And my bank, Fifth Third, cleared the check without contacting me, even though I would never write such a large check and have never written a check to the fraudulent payee.

The banks’ handling of such cases is also problematic. Investigations can last six months or longer and communication is sorely lacking. I have been repeatedly told that my case is “pending.”Making things worse, Fifth Third actually lost my first fraud report, delaying its resolution and helping assure the criminal would have time to change banks.

Fifth Third’s responses and procedures have left me distraught and unsure of when and if my money will be returned. It is bad state of affairs when our money is not safe in a bank.

Joyce Goldenstern, South Loop

Inflation isn’t president’s fault

Are Americans really going to walk away from representative democracy because dealing with the cost of gasoline and groceries is stressful? To blame President Joe Biden and his party for not “fixing” inflation shows a complete lack of understanding of his and the Democrats’ legal powers. To believe that Republicans have policy and legislative answers to these difficulties is simply naive.

Mary F. Warren, Wheaton

Revelers shouldn’t complain about fines

I applaud the Chicago police handling of the chaos tied to Mexican Independence Day celebrations in the Loop last month. Earlier this week, I read that fines are finally being imposed for traffic violations related to the event.

Participants who were fined for hanging out of their cars are upset. Why? There were children hanging out of the windows — clearly not wearing their seatbelts

Anyone violating fireworks statutes can face a $10,000 fine or be sent behind bars. Motorists can also be reprimanded for not having an operable horn or a loud muffler.

These revelers shouldn’t be surprised they are being held accountable for their actions.

Jim Murray, Loop

