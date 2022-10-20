The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, October 20, 2022
Immigration News Chicago

Afghan refugees in Chicago urge Congress to provide long-term immigration protections

Rep. Jan Schakowsky, D-Ill., who is a co-sponsor of the bill in the House, said she feels cautiously optimistic that the legislation will pass by the end of the year. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said there aren’t yet sufficient sponsors in the Senate to get the legislation passed — but that could change Election Day.

By  Elvia Malagón
   
SHARE Afghan refugees in Chicago urge Congress to provide long-term immigration protections
Sidiqa, an Afghan humanitarian parolee, shares her personal story at a news conference Thursday at RefugeeOne calling on the U.S. government to pass the Afghan Adjustment Act.

Sidiqa, an Afghan humanitarian parolee, shares her personal story at a news conference Thursday at RefugeeOne calling on the U.S. government to pass the Afghan Adjustment Act.

Brian Rich/Sun-Times

For about two weeks, Sidiqa’s teenage son hasn’t spoken to her because he thinks she doesn’t want to bring him to the United States.

The mother of four, who asked that only her first name be used, was among the thousands who fled Afghanistan in 2021 as the Taliban seized political power. In the chaotic departure, two of her sons were left in Afghanistan, she said.

“I’m trying day and night,” Sidiqa said through an interpreter. “I’m trying really hard to bring them here, but I can’t.”

She is among a group of Afghan refugees in Chicago who are calling on Congress to pass the Afghan Adjustment Act, which would create a pathway for Afghans to gain permanent residency. The group shared their stories with Rep. Jan Schakowsky, D-Ill., and Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., Thursday at RefugeeOne’s headquarters in Chicago.

Sen. Dick Durbin greats employees and guests of RefugeeOne after a news conference Thursday calling on the U.S. government to pass the Afghan Adjustment Act.

Sen. Dick Durbin greats employees and guests of RefugeeOne after a news conference Thursday calling on the U.S. government to pass the Afghan Adjustment Act.

Brian Rich/Sun-Times

The proposed legislation would mean that Afghans wouldn’t get stuck in existing backlogs since many would otherwise apply for asylum, said Sarah Flagel, from World Relief, a refugee resettlement agency. It would create a task force to implement strategies for those in Afghanistan who are eligible for resettlement in the U.S.

At least 2,500 Afghans have resettled in Illinois since last August, according to state officials. Some were temporarily allowed to enter the U.S. through humanitarian parole.

Schakowsky, who is a co-sponsor of the bill in the House, said she feels cautiously optimistic that the legislation will pass by the end of the year.

“So many people risked their lives in Afghanistan in order to help the Americans in the conflict there so I think that we are more likely with Afghan refugees to get support in the Congress than maybe we are in other refugee situations,” Schakowsky said.

Durbin said there aren’t yet sufficient sponsors in the Senate to get the legislation passed, adding that that could change after Election Day.

Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., answers questions Thursday at RefugeeOne.

Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., answers questions Thursday at RefugeeOne.

Brian Rich/Sun-Times

“We don’t know how it’s going to go,” Durbin said about the upcoming midterm elections on Nov. 8. “And the majority could move and some may decide that they want to game the issue based on that result.”

Wahid Nasseri, an employment counselor at the resettlement agency RefugeeOne, is an Afghan Special Immigrant Visa holder who arrived in the States before the Taliban seized power. His brother, who worked with U.S. forces, was killed during a bombing in 2010, but his brother’s wife and children are still in Afghanistan awaiting resettlement to the U.S.

He said many newly resettled Afghans look for jobs but don’t know if they’ll be able to stay permanently in the U.S.

“How can they make a long-term decision for their families,” he said. “It is impossible for them to plan a peaceful future here when they are uncertain if they will be offered asylum or permanent immigration status.”

Wahid Nasseri, an Afghan Special Immigrant Visa holder, speaks at a news conference calling on the U.S. government to pass the Afghan Adjustment Act at RefugeeOne. Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022.

Wahid Nasseri, an Afghan Special Immigrant Visa holder, speaks at a news conference calling on the U.S. government to pass the Afghan Adjustment Act at RefugeeOne. Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022.

Brian Rich/Sun-Times

Elvia Malagón’s reporting on social justice and income inequality is made possible by a grant from The Chicago Community Trust.

Next Up In News
Hate crime reports surge
Once a target of protests, Chicago’s new $128 million fire and police academy now sparks pride, excitement
Cop who fatally shot Adam Toledo faces misconduct charge before Chicago Police Board Thursday night
Community group at odds with shelter, city over donations for immigrants bused from Texas
Thousands of diapers given away at West Side hospital
Lawmakers blast Postal Service’s ‘inadequate response’ to rise in robberies of letter carriers
The Latest
A protestor presents condoms to Georgia Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker as he exits the stage during a campaign stop on October 20, 2022 in Macon, Georgia. Walker in running against incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock (D-GA) in the mid-term elections.
Columnists
A party of faux patriots
The MAGA messages incessantly invoke love of America. But their professed love of country leads them to rally around liars, bigots and cheats.
By Mona Charen
 
Chicago City Hall.
City Hall
Hate crime reports surge
Through Oct. 18, 77 hate crimes had been reported this year to the Commission on Human Relations. “I fear deeply the tension escalating ... as we get closer to the presidential election,” said Ald. Harry Osterman. “It gives me great fear — and I don’t use that word a lot.”
By Fran Spielman
 
St. Patrick’s Michael Brosnan (10) catches a pass for a touchdown against Loyola.
High School Football
High school football scores: Week 9
All the scores from around the area.
By Michael O’Brien
 
A new training facility for police and fire is under construction in the 4400 block of west Chicago Avenue in West Humboldt Park, Thursday, October 20, 2022.
City Hall
Once a target of protests, Chicago’s new $128 million fire and police academy now sparks pride, excitement
City’s police and fire training academy will have a mock neighborhood and just about everything first responders need to train.
By Fran Spielman
 
A mural painted on the side of a small grocery store in the Little Village neighborhood memorializes 13-year-old Adam Toledo on March 15, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. Toledo was shot and killed by a Chicago police officer in 2021. Today the Cook County State’s Attorney office announced that no charges would be brought against the officer who shot Toledo nor against an officer who shot and killed 22-year-old Anthony Alvarez just days after Toledo’s death. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Crime
Cop who fatally shot Adam Toledo faces misconduct charge before Chicago Police Board Thursday night
Early on March 29, 2021, Officer Eric Stillman chased Adam into an alley in Little Village and fired a single shot into the teen’s chest, a split-second after the teen dropped a handgun and raised his hands.
By Tom Schuba
 