Off-duty officer caught in shootout during attempted robbery in Calumet Heights

An off-duty Chicago police officer was caught in an exchange of gunfire during an attempted robbery in Calumet Heights on Thursday night, police said.

Just after 6 p.m., the officer was standing near a car in the 8800 block of South Constance Avenue when three people approached and demanded the officer’s car and belongings, police said.

The encounter escalated to an exchange of gunfire, leaving one of the subjects with a non-life threatening gunshot wound, police said.

The person was taken to Trinity Hospital, police said.

In response to the incident, the Civilian Office of Police Accountability is conducting a comprehensive use-of-force investigation, police said.

The officer involved will be placed on routine administrative duties for 30 days.