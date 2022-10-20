The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, October 20, 2022
News Chicago Metro/State

Off-duty officer caught in shootout during attempted robbery in Calumet Heights

One person was wounded in the incident. The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is conducting a use-of-force investigation.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Off-duty officer caught in shootout during attempted robbery in Calumet Heights
Screen_Shot_2022_09_14_at_8.06.08_PM.png

Sun-Times file photo

An off-duty Chicago police officer was caught in an exchange of gunfire during an attempted robbery in Calumet Heights on Thursday night, police said.

Just after 6 p.m., the officer was standing near a car in the 8800 block of South Constance Avenue when three people approached and demanded the officer’s car and belongings, police said.

The encounter escalated to an exchange of gunfire, leaving one of the subjects with a non-life threatening gunshot wound, police said.

The person was taken to Trinity Hospital, police said.

In response to the incident, the Civilian Office of Police Accountability is conducting a comprehensive use-of-force investigation, police said.

The officer involved will be placed on routine administrative duties for 30 days.

Next Up In News
Woman charged in death of 87-year-old in South Side senior-living facility
Cop who fatally shot Adam Toledo now facing dismissal
Justice Sonia Sotomayor talks the importance of civic engagement, her career on the bench
Hate crime reports surge
Once a target of protests, Chicago’s new $128 million fire and police academy now sparks pride for some
Afghan refugees in Chicago urge Congress to provide long-term immigration protections
The Latest
A 26-year-old man was hit with a list of felony drug charges after officers in Skokie found over $100,000 in drugs and cash at his home.
News
Woman charged in death of 87-year-old in South Side senior-living facility
Shearly Gaines, 69, was arrested in the beating death of Mae Brown at the Lincoln Perry senior homes last week.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A mural painted on the side of a small grocery store in the Little Village neighborhood memorializes 13-year-old Adam Toledo on March 15, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. Toledo was shot and killed by a Chicago police officer in 2021. Today the Cook County State’s Attorney office announced that no charges would be brought against the officer who shot Toledo nor against an officer who shot and killed 22-year-old Anthony Alvarez just days after Toledo’s death. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Crime
Cop who fatally shot Adam Toledo now facing dismissal
Officer Eric Stillman chased Toledo into an alley in Little Village in March 2021 and fired a single shot into the teen’s chest, a split-second after the teen dropped a handgun and raised his hands.
By Tom Schuba and Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Naperville North’s Aidan Gray (12) runs the ball against Naperville Central.
High School Football
Aidan Gray showcases his running game in Naperville North’s win against Naperville Central
Aidan Gray led the Huskies to a dominant 31-3 road win against rival Naperville Central on Thursday.
By Michael O’Brien
 
merlin_109073301.jpg
News
Justice Sonia Sotomayor talks the importance of civic engagement, her career on the bench
In a visit to Chicago, Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor discusses her work as a judge and reckoning with increasing polarization in today’s politics.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
The U.S. al Udeid Air Base in Qatar.
Editorials
‘Revolving door’ looks even worse in U.S. military than in state government
Congress needs to require a lot more transparency when retired military members go to work for other governments.
By CST Editorial Board
 