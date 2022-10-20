Woman charged in death of 87-year-old in South Side senior-living facility

A woman was charged with killing an 87-year-old woman in Douglas on the South Side.

Shearly Gaines, 69, was arrested Wednesday after she was identified as the person who beat 87-year-old Mae Brown to death, Chicago police said.

Brown was found unresponsive in a wheelchair at the Lincoln Perry senior homes in the 3200 block of South Prairie Avenue about 3:40 p.m. Saturday after someone told police that they couldn’t reach her, police said.

Brown had trauma to her face and head and was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities say.

An autopsy determined Brown suffered injuries from an assault, and her death was ruled a homicide, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Gaines is facing one felony count of first-degree murder, according to police. She is expected to appear in bond court Friday.

