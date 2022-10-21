The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, October 21, 2022
Horoscope for Friday, Oct. 21, 2022

By  Georgia Nicols
   
Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Virgo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Keep your eyes open because solutions that could apply to your work, or your job, or even your health, might be revealed. Admittedly, something unexpected might require your attention. (With a pet?) Be smart and give yourself extra time so that you have wiggle room to deal with surprises.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is a mildly accident-prone day for your kids, which means parents and child care workers should be vigilant. Meanwhile, a surprise invitation might come your way. Be ready to act fast with changes related to sports, social occasions and the entertainment world.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Your home routine might have a surprise. A small appliance might break down or a minor breakage could occur. Someone unexpected might knock at your door or surprise company might drop by. Stock the fridge so that you’re ready!

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This is a busy, restless day for you. Expect to meet new faces and see new places. Unscheduled short trips are likely. On the upside, you might be full of clever, original ideas. On the downside, plans might change at the 11th hour. Stay light on your feet.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Something to do with your assets and your money is unpredictable today. For example, you might find money; you might lose money. Be smart and protect what you own against loss, theft or damage. Write down your money-making ideas for future consideration.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

The moon is in your sign dancing with unpredictable Uranus. This makes you easily excitable, spontaneous and impulsive. That’s why you feel you have things to do, places to go and people to see! You will learn something new. Nevertheless, think before you speak or act.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

A restless day! You have that feeling that you’re waiting for the other shoe to drop. Bide your time because you are in charge of things due to the fact that the sun, Mercury and Venus are all in your sign. You’ve got this covered. Good day to shop for wardrobe items.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

A friend might surprise you today by saying or doing something you didn’t expect. Or possibly, you will meet someone new who is unconventional or Bohemian — a little bit different. Whatever the case, you will be tempted to modify your goals. Think about it.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Relations with bosses, parents, teachers, VIPs and the police are a bit unpredictable today. You might not be sure what’s going on. You might be able to count on their support — but can you really? Be smart and make sure you know what’s really happening. Don’t count your chickens before they’re barbecued.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Travel plans might suddenly change today. They might be canceled or delayed. Likewise, although you might have clever, original ideas related to publishing, the media, medicine and the law, these same areas are subject to unexpected changes and cancelations. Be ready for this.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Be smart and double check banking issues, insurance matters and anything to do with shared property or shared responsibilities because something unexpected might need your attention. It might be minor; it might be major. Let’s face it, when it comes to money, you snooze, you lose.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Be patient with partners and close friends today because they might throw you a curveball. Almost certainly, they will do or say something that surprises you. Don’t jump to conclusions. Make sure you have all the facts before you respond so that you don’t end up with egg on your face.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress, screenwriter Carrie Fisher (1956-2016) shares your birthday. You are charming, multitalented and articulate. You are adventure loving and love the company of like-minded people. This year is the beginning of a new nine-year cycle for you. Be open to new opportunities. Be ready to take action and define your goals. You might take on a leadership role.

