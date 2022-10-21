The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Pilsen artists to open studio doors to the public

The annual open studios event runs all weekend, with 31 artists’ home studios, galleries and other showing spaces taking part.

The annual Pilsen Open Studios event this weekend will showcase home studios and galleries on the Lower West Side.

A bevy of artists on the Lower West Side will open their studios to the public this weekend for the 20th annual Pilsen Open Studios event.

The event includes 31 home studios and gallery spaces this year. It runs from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday and noon to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. No registration is necessary. Free mural tours leave the Pilsen Arts and Community House, 1637 W. 18th St., at 2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The home studio remains integral to the event while the number of participating galleries has increased since 2003.

“When you go into an artist studio you see all the stuff you’re not really supposed to see, all the unfinished thoughts,” said Denise Trujillo, a surrealist mixed-media painter and five-time participant.

The event received $5,000 from the city to pay for activities such as mural tours and live music. A map of the event can be found on the Pilsen Arts and Community House website.

“We want our community members to have that experience of the arts that they might get by only going out of the neighborhood,” said Teresa Magaña, executive director of the community house.

A flier done by Mexico-born graphic artist Chema Skandal for the 2022 Pilsen Open Studios event happening this weekend on the Lower West Side.

