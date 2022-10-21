The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, October 21, 2022
A Starship Technologies food delivery robot is parked outside the University of Illinois Chicago Student Center East as it waits for orders, Wednesday, Oct. 5. Starship Technologies’ robots operate in the area within Halsted Street, Ogden Avenue, Roosevelt Road and the Eisenhower Expressway during its two-year-long pilot.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Photography News

Picture Chicago: The Sun-Times’ best unseen photos of the week

The Field Museum’s newest exhibit, a star turn from Lizzo at the United Center and more in our favorite photos from the last week in Chicago.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Lizzo performs at the United Center, Sunday night, Oct. 17.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

A re-creation of a skeleton is featured in a new exhibit exploring the cultural traditions and impact of death called “Death: Life’s Greatest Mystery,” at the Field Museum, Tuesday, Oct. 18. The exhibit opens to the public Friday.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker and GOP gubernatorial candidate Daren Bailey participate in their second and final debate at WGN Studios, Tuesday, Oct. 18.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Alejandra Chavez, a community health worker for the women and children’s department at Mt. Sinai Hospital, greets four-month-old Antoinette Gerald while her mother Latashia Cannon, 35, holds her after receiving free diapers outside Mt. Sinai Hospital, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. Mt. Sinai’s diaper bank gives away a six-month supply of diapers to mothers who give birth in the hospital every Thursday.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Workers and their supporters from Arise Chicago protest outside Naty’s Pizza at 5129 S. Kedzie Ave. in Gage Park, where four delivery drivers have filed a lawsuit against the owner alleging wage theft, Wednesday, Oct. 19.

Brian Rich/Sun-Times

Former Lakemoor police Officer Brianna McCarty speaks about the mistreatment from fellow officers and ultimate firing during a press conference, Thursday, October 20, 2022.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

A Chicago Police Department SWAT officer, carrying a shield, sledgehammer and rifle, walks by a family as officers respond to reports of a possible armed male barricaded inside an apartment complex in the 6000 block of North Winthrop Avenue in Edgewater on the North Side, Tuesday, Oct. 18. One person was placed into custody after a 14-hour standoff with the SWAT team.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Molly Oster, a volunteer with Gay for Good, plays with cats Hulk Hogan and Undertaker during Open House Chicago at Tree House Humane Society, located at 7225 N. Western Ave. on the North Side, Saturday, Oct. 15. The building, which was designed to be more energy efficient, features a lot of natural light, heated floors, a balcony for cats, a cat cafe and a clinic, according to Director of Operations Jamie Gay.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Latto performs at the United Center as an opening act for Lizzo, Sunday night, Oct. 17.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Bronislawa Stekala prays to halt the removal of the replica of Michelangelo’s Pieta outside St. Adalbert Catholic Church, which houses the statue, in the Pilsen neighborhood, Tuesday, Oct. 18.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Former President Barak Obama looks up at the ceiling during a panel at an Obama Foundation event for youth at 167 N. Green St. in West Town, Monday, Oct. 17. Obama visited Chicago to cast his ballot in the Nov. 8 election. He plans to campaign for Democrats this month in Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

People walk along North Clark Street near Wrigley Field on the North Side, Thursday, Oct. 20. Lake View business leaders were promised more police officers during a meeting Thursday afternoon about a string of armed robberies just south of Wrigley Field over the weekend.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

At least 120 people from at least 15 companies, including members of the LGBT Board of Commerce, build 1,500 school supply kits, assembly-line style, part of B2SA’s Build-A-Kit program at the Center on Halsted on the North Side,&nbsp;Friday, Oct. 14.

Brian Rich/Sun-Times

