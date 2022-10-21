Picture Chicago: The Sun-Times’ best unseen photos of the week
The Field Museum’s newest exhibit, a star turn from Lizzo at the United Center and more in our favorite photos from the last week in Chicago.
The annual open studios event runs all weekend, with 31 artists’ home studios, galleries and other showing spaces taking part.
The Humboldt Park artist — who put aside her background in molecular biology to be an artist — painted the mural last year on a vacant building at 1704 N. Damen Ave.
Rumors of litter boxes in bathrooms to accommodate students identifying as “furries” and wearing cat costumes to school are like the wild tales about werewolves in 16th-century Germany, or witches in 17th-century New England.
On the 13 tracks of “Midnights,” a self-aware Taylor Swift shows off her ability to evolve again.
Officer Eric Stillman chased Toledo into an alley in Little Village in March 2021 and fired a single shot into the teen’s chest, a split-second after the teen dropped a handgun and raised his hands.