Man charged with fatal shooting on South Side Red Line train

A man faces murder charges following a fatal shooting on the Red Line last weekend on the South Side.
Isaac Anderson, 26, allegedly shot a man, 70, during an argument on the train about 6:10 a.m. Oct. 15 near 87th Street.
The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead Sunday just before 5 a.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. He has not yet been identified.
Anderson was arrested Wednesday in the first block of West 87th Street. He was scheduled to appear in bond court Friday.
