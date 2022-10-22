The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, October 22, 2022
Dear Abby Entertainment and Culture Lifestyles

Dear Abby: Our son’s teen friend should chip in when vacationing with us

He expects his hosts to cover the bill for every little thing, and never says ‘thank you.’

By  Abigail Van Buren
   
SHARE Dear Abby: Our son’s teen friend should chip in when vacationing with us
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg

DEAR ABBY: I have two sons, 18 and 20. Since they were young, whenever we invited one of their friends to join us for an activity, dinner, etc., I have treated that friend. Over the past few years, we have included one friend in more activities as well as on numerous family vacations.

The problem is, the more we have treated this friend, the more he has expected. For example, during our last weeklong vacation, he expected us to pay not only for every meal, but also every little incidental. When he was once asked for $10 by a vendor, he immediately complained. (It was for a short safety class so he could jet ski as our guest.)

Before he was 18, his parents sent money to help cover expenses, but now I cover it all. This would be a lot easier to accept if he even once said “thank you” or seemed appreciative. Aside from this, he’s a pleasant, respectful 19-year-old who has been my sons’ friend for almost 10 years.

Should I say something to him? Should I ask if he enjoys our trips and activities and if he can cover some of his own expenses? It is easily financially feasible. I don’t want to risk my sons’ friendship, but I feel the situation has gotten out of hand. — NOT AN ATM IN THE SOUTH

DEAR NOT AN ATM: You mentioned this young man’s parents stopped reimbursing you for their son’s expenses when he turned 18. What other things do they expect him to start shouldering responsibility for? You have been more than generous by continuing to subsidize him.

Because you are uncomfortable with the situation, a conversation is overdue about how these things should be handled in the future. Be sure to let him know that he is always welcome, but now he is an adult and some ground rules need to be set. And since your son’s friend seems not to have mastered the words “thank you,” it would be a kindness to remind him how important they are.

DEAR ABBY: Is there a sensitive and appropriate way to suggest to my mother that she would benefit from therapy? Our family has suffered from generational abuse. After years of therapy, I’ve been able to stop that cycle, and my children have grown up in a loving, non-abusive household. However, my mother holds on to unhealthy behaviors. She can be quite mean to family, and it makes me not want to be around her. My kids aren’t close to her because I limit their exposure to her.

I’d love to have a healthy relationship with my mother, but I know it isn’t possible until she gets some help. Is there a way to tell her I think she’d be happier and healthier and we’d have a better relationship if she went to therapy? Or must I just accept that this is my mother and leave it be? — HELPED IN MASSACHUSETTS

DEAR HELPED: Tell your mother you would like to have a closer relationship with her, but something is holding you back. Rather than say SHE could benefit from therapy, suggest that if the two of you could get some family therapy together, it might be helpful. Explain that talking with someone was enormously helpful for you and your family. If you approach the subject obliquely rather than head-on, she might be willing — IF she’s interested in a closer relationship with you. If she’s unwilling or defensive, you will have to accept the status quo.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

To receive a collection of Abby’s most memorable — and most frequently requested — poems and essays, send your name and mailing address, plus check or money order for $8 (U.S. funds) to: Dear Abby — Keepers Booklet, P.O. Box 447, Mount Morris, IL 61054-0447. (Shipping and handling are included in the price.)

Next Up In Dear Abby
Dear Abby: My crush should be with me, not his insecure girlfriend
Dear Abby: New office mate’s funny faces and baby talk creep me out
Dear Abby: When I’m away, guy stays overnight with my girlfriend
Dear Abby: Since having kids, couple has lost some intimacy, and husband wants it back
Dear Abby: My husband talks about nothing but cars and trucks
Dear Abby: Friend rudely talks on his phone while on a walk with me
The Latest
A bounding spike buck at a North Side cemetery. Credit: Paul Vriend
Sports
Babe’s record-book buck, bounding cemetery buck, fish habitats for the Slough and timberdoodles
A bounding spike at a North Side cemetery, a question on timberdoodles, Babe Ruth’s record-book buck and building fish habitats at Willow Slough are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.
By Dale Bowman
 
People lounge in the grass as Mike Allemana and band perform music from his album “Vonology” during the Chicago Jazz Festival at the Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park Thursday, September 1, 2022.
Other Views
October is for appreciating jazz, and the cultures that have inspired it
Due to ignorance, fear, and the internet, we live in a divisive and isolated world. Cultural appropriation, seen here as a creative act, allows for such borders to be crossed.
By John Vukmirovich
 
Voters at the Chicago Board of Elections Supersite at 191 N. Clark St.
Other Views
Your vote on workers’ rights, Illinois Supreme Court can help improve the lives of working families
They are three of the most important campaigns now unfolding in Illinois in the Nov. 8 election.
By Tim Drea
 
The Illinois Supreme Court building.
Editorials
Pivotal Illinois Supreme Court elections, fueled by Big Money, are on the docket
Two of the court’s seven seats have opened up, and the winners of those seats will determine whether the court is majority conservative or moderate.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Mateos Chaidez attempts to catch a frisbee at Humboldt Park.
Letters to the Editor
Portable toilets would make Chicago’s parks, lakefront more usable
The availability of a single portable toilet when restrooms are closed can make a massive difference to someone’s experience of a public space.
By Letters to the Editor
 