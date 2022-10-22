Pedestrian killed in Gage Park car crash

A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car Saturday morning in the Gage Park neighborhood.
The man, whose age was unknown, was crossing the street about 4:15 a.m. when someone driving a Lincoln sedan hit him in the 3200 block of West 51st Street, Chicago police said.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
The driver was placed into custody, according to police, who said the crash “appears to be alcohol-related.”
