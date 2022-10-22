2022 IHSA state football playoff pairings

The Illinois High School Association state football playoff pairings have been revealed. Only the pairings have been released so far, dates and times of the games will be posted on Monday afternoon.

In the first round, the higher seed hosts the game. In subsequent rounds, the school that has hosted fewer times during the current playoff series hosts the game. If both teams have hosted an equal number of times, the higher seed hosts. The game must be played on Saturday, unless both schools agree to play the game on Friday.

One playoff round will take place each week, starting with the first round games on Friday, Oct, 28 and Saturday, Oct. 29. This season’s state championship games will be held at Memorial Stadium in Champaign. The Class 1A thru 4A title games will take place on Friday, Nov. 25. The Class 5A thru 8A title games will be Saturday, Nov. 26.

