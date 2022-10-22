State playoff pairings first impressions: Simeon’s rough road, CPS record, Loyola falls

The playoff pairings did not fall Simeon’s way.

The undefeated Public League powerhouse wound up getting a No. 2 seed in Class 6A. The Wolverines were placed in the south bracket, where undefeated Lemont picked up the No. 1 seed.

Lemont had 38 playoff points (opponents’ wins) and Simeon had 37. Wauconda, the top seed in the north side of the Class 6A bracket, is 8-1 and has 37 playoff points.

Being placed in the south and getting the number two seed gives Simeon the most difficult road to the championship game in Class 6A. The Wolverines will host Oak Forest in the first round, but then could have to play a very talented Crete-Monee squad on the road in the second round. Then mighty East St. Louis would loom in the quarterfinals.

“Well, something always seems to go like that for us,” Simeon coach Dante Culbreath said. “But we had a bunch of tough opponents in our first nine games so we are hoping that prepared us for what we have to do in the state playoffs.”

CPS sets a record

The Public League had a record 25 teams qualify for the state playoffs. The previous record of 24 was set last year.

“That’s beautiful,” Culbreath said. “We had a tough run with the COVID and it shows that we have teams and coaches that can compete at the state level. I’m so happy about that. It will have an impact all over the city, all the way down to youth programs.”

Kenwood, a No. 13 seed in Class 6A, will face Perspectives in the first round. There are also all-Public League matchups in Class 5A, where Goode will host Pritzker and Class 4A with Sullivan at UP-Bronzeville

Costly loss

Loyola’s loss to Mount Carmel on Saturday dropped the Ramblers to a No. 6 seed. Lincoln-Way East, York, Plainfield North and South Elgin are unbeaten, so slotted in before Loyola.

Glenbard West (8-1) finished with 47 playoff points, two more than the Ramblers, and grabbed the No. 5 spot.

The Caravan is the top seed in Class 7A and will be heavily favored in its first two games. Mount Carmel could have a rematch against rival Brother Rice in the quarterfinals. The Crusaders have to deal with Jacobs in the first round though. That should be one of the best first-round games in the state playoffs.

The best first-round game

Out of all the games in all the brackets, one matchup immediately stood out. Bolingbrook is at Maine South in a Class 8A first-round game.

Freshman quarterback sensation Jonas Williams vs. one of the state’s most successful programs? That’s a tremendous start to the playoffs.

Dates and times for all the games will be announced on Monday afternoon. There could be more Friday games than usual due to the referee shortage.