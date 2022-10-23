Horoscope for Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Libra.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

A pleasant day! However, today the moon is opposite your sign, which means you have to go more than halfway when dealing with others. No biggie. Simply listen, cooperate and be accommodating. You might attract money. You will also attract affection.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Relations with others are friendly with fair Venus opposite your sign now. Something will happen to make you appreciate your closest friendships. This is an excellent time to enjoy the company of others, including members of the general public.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is a playful day! Enjoy social outings or cozy get-togethers with romantic partners, friends and children. A work-related flirtation or romance might be exciting for some of you. Whatever you do, you will have lots of energy because fiery Mars is still in your sign.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Accept invitations to party and socialize with others because this is a fun-loving day! Enjoy sports events, social diversions, the theater, a fun brunch, dinner with friends and playful activities with children. Artists will find that their creative vibes are juicy!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You will enjoy socializing at home, and entertaining family and friends. You might also put out some energy into redecorating or tweaking your digs to make things look better. Conversations with others will be warm and friendly. Some will enjoy a short trip.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Your relations with others will be warm and friendly, in part because you are extra charming and diplomatic. You feel happy with your surroundings and you appreciate your scene. This is a good day to tell someone you care about them. (People love to hear this.)

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

The moon is in your sign, which can heighten your emotions; however, it also improves your good luck a tiny bit. Why not test this and ask the universe for a favor? You might attract money to you today. If shopping, you will want to buy beautiful things for yourself and loved ones.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is an excellent day to shop for wardrobe items for yourself. In fact, the coming week will promote opportunities for you to buy clothes that you like for yourself. (Not always this easy!) Today you will particularly enjoy quiet time by yourself. Pamper yourself in privacy.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Be patient with partners and close friends while fiery Mars is opposite your sign. (It is most unusual that you have to experience this influence for the rest of the year.) Nevertheless, the opportunity to practice patience is an opportunity. Today a heart-to-heart conversation with a female acquaintance will be important.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You are high visibility today, which means people notice you more than usual. In turn, you will enjoy hanging out with creative, artistic people and socializing more than usual. Give yourself this reward because you have been busting your buns working so hard for so long.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Conversations with bosses, parents, teachers and the police will be smooth and friendly because you make a great impression on everyone. In fact, you make such a great impression, some of you might strike up a romance with a boss or someone in a position of authority. Travel today if possible.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Travel for pleasure will delight you because you want a change of scenery. (Oh yeah, you need to get outta Dodge.) Because what you hunger is adventure and stimulation, you might also satisfy this urge by doing something different and learning something new. Shake things up a little!

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Ryan Reynolds (1976) shares your birthday. You are a high-energy person who is charming, witty and courageous. You are drawn to situations that are exciting and stimulating. This is a fun-loving, sociable year for you! Your zest for life is strong and you’re ready to have a good time. You might rekindle old friendships.

