The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, October 23, 2022
Dear Abby Entertainment and Culture Lifestyles

Dear Abby: Father gave me his dad’s precious ring a decade ago — and now wants it back

Recipient suspects she’s being punished after a political disagreement

By  Abigail Van Buren
   
SHARE Dear Abby: Father gave me his dad’s precious ring a decade ago — and now wants it back
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg

DEAR ABBY: For my 50th birthday 10 years ago, my father, with whom I have had a tumultuous relationship, gave me cherished rings as gifts. One was my grandmother’s and the other was my grandfather’s, both of whom are deceased. This was at a time when we were in a good place, and it meant the world to me that he thought enough of me to give them to me. They were the only things I had of his parents.

During COVID, I called Dad to check on him and my stepmom. He quickly turned the conversation to politics, a topic I have asked repeatedly over the years that we avoid. The conversation grew heated, and he hung up on me. A month later, he texted me asking me to return his father’s ring. I have always gotten along with my stepmom, but now she’s on me to return it, too. She says the ring should go to my cousin “Gavin” because he is the male grandchild, and that I can keep my grandmother’s ring. So Dad wants to take back a gift he gave me and give it to someone else.

I have no ill will toward Gavin, but my dad specifically told me years ago he didn’t want Gavin to have the rings because he had previously sold some family heirlooms he was given. Abby, Dad’s request for the ring seems more like a punishment for our argument than any sentimental feelings about his father. Am I crazy for thinking that once you give someone a gift you don’t have the right to ask for it back? — RING OF FIRE IN FLORIDA

DEAR RING: Yes, once a gift is given, it belongs to the recipient to do with as she (or he) wishes. However, in this case, I think you should return your grandfather’s ring to your dad. How much pleasure will it give you if you keep it, knowing your father had changed his mind about giving it to you? Because it is now “tarnished,” I suspect there would be very little.

DEAR ABBY: While visiting a family member after the death of their loved one, I was informed that instead of grieving, they sat around and talked about ME. I was told they claimed I hadn’t visited family members to help them grieve, when in fact, I was there every day.

I’m fed up with everyone and everything at this point in my life. I’m a 45-year-old woman and they have talked about me for 40 years. I love my family, but enough is enough. I have been holding on to things that have caused damage to me physically and mentally. My son has been on the receiving end of this, too, and I don’t want him to go through what I have. What do I need to do? — MISUNDERSTOOD IN GEORGIA

DEAR MISUNDERSTOOD: Who told you your relatives had accused you of not bothering to show up when, in fact, you did? Do not fume quietly about this. In your situation, I would talk to the family about what I was told and ask if it is true, because it may not be. Depending on their response, you can then decide whether to distance yourself — and your son — from them.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

Abby shares more than 100 of her favorite recipes in two booklets: “Abby’s Favorite Recipes” and “More Favorite Recipes by Dear Abby.” Send your name and mailing address, plus check or money order for $16 (U.S. funds), to: Dear Abby, Cookbooklet Set, P.O. Box 447, Mount Morris, IL 61054-0447. (Shipping and handling are included in the price.)

Next Up In Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Our son’s teen friend should chip in when vacationing with us
Dear Abby: My crush should be with me, not his insecure girlfriend
Dear Abby: New office mate’s funny faces and baby talk creep me out
Dear Abby: When I’m away, guy stays overnight with my girlfriend
Dear Abby: Since having kids, couple has lost some intimacy, and husband wants it back
Dear Abby: My husband talks about nothing but cars and trucks
The Latest
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022
By Georgia Nicols
 
UNLV_Notre_Dame_Football.jpg
College Sports
Foskey blocks two punts as Notre Dame routs UNLV
Mike Mayer caught six passes for 115 yards, Isaiah Foskey blocked two punts to set up a touchdown and a field goal and Notre Dame beat UNLV 44-21.
By Tom Coyne | Associated Press
 
Northwestern_Maryland_Football.jpg
College Sports
Hemby’s 75-yard TD lifts Maryland over Northwestern
Just after Northwestern tied the score with 3:34 remaining, Roman Hemby slipped through a hole on the left side and outran everyone, eluding three Wildcats who dove at his ankles, for the touchdown that put the Terps back in front.
By Noah Trister | Associated Press
 
Screen_Shot_2022_08_26_at_5.31.26_PM.png
Crime
4 killed, 25 wounded by gunfire since Friday evening in Chicago
Eleven of the victims were teenagers, including a 16-year-old boy killed Saturday night.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A 17-year-old boy was shot September 26, 2021 in Washington Heights.
Crime
Person killed during fight in Auburn Gresham
A man, 31, was shot to death during a fight with another man about 9:30 p.m. in the 8300 block of South Marshfield Avenue, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 