Man fatally shot inside residence in Scottsdale

A man was shot and killed early Sunday inside a residence in the Scottsdale neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The man, 37, was inside a home in the 4600 block of West 87th Street when another man shot him about 2 a.m. before fleeing the scene, Chicago police said.

The man was shot in the abdomen and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No one was in custody.

