Man found fatally shot in Bronzeville

A man was found fatally shot early Sunday in Bronzeville.
About 4:15 a.m., the 29-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the chest in the 4900 block of South King Drive, Chicago police said.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
No one was custody.
