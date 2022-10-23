The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, October 23, 2022
Man found fatally shot in Bronzeville

He was found with a gunshot wound to the chest in the 4900 block of South King Drive, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Sun-Time file photo

A man was found fatally shot early Sunday in Bronzeville.

About 4:15 a.m., the 29-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the chest in the 4900 block of South King Drive, Chicago police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No one was custody.

The Latest
Mount Carmel’s Damarrion Arrington (1) catches a pass for a first down on a fake punt.
High School Football
Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school football rankings for Week 10
Naperville North returns. South Elgin and IC Catholic debut.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Bears quarterback Justin Fields walks off the field after losing to the Steelers on Nov. 8, 2021.
Bears
It’s past time — and prime time — for Justin Fields to perform
The Bears will be in the same place facing the Patriots in Foxborough, Mass., on Monday that they were last year in Pittsburgh: looking for signs that Fields is the franchise quarterback.
By Patrick Finley
 
News
Man fatally shot inside residence in Scottsdale
The man, 37, was inside a home in the 4600 block of West 87th Street when he was shot, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Chicago police Cmdr. Don Jerome&nbsp;speaks with reporters following a mass shooting on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022.
Crime
3 killed, 2 hurt after drag race ends in gunfire in Brighton Park
Around 100 people were participating in a “drag racing and drifting incident” when there were several exchanges of gunfire around 4 a.m. in the 4300 block of South Kedzie Avenue, according to police.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Father gave me his dad’s precious ring a decade ago — and now wants it back
Recipient suspects she’s being punished after a political disagreement
By Abigail Van Buren
 