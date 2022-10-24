Illinois manufacturers have a job waiting for you

Do you hear that? It’s the sound of manufacturers everywhere saying, “Creators and Makers Wanted.” That’s because the manufacturing industry is booming — and we need your help.

There are nearly 800,000 manufacturing jobs open in the U.S. These are some of the best-paying, most technologically advanced and exciting careers out there. That’s especially true in Illinois, which might be called the epicenter of manufacturing in the United States. A recent study found the total economic impact of manufacturing in Illinois is estimated to be between $580 billion and $611 billion annually — the largest share of state’s gross domestic product of any industry. Manufacturing directly employs 662,298 workers but ultimately supports as many as 1,771,928 jobs, generating up to $150 billion in labor income for Illinois residents annually.

In all, it’s estimated that the manufacturing industry supports nearly 30% of all jobs in Illinois, making it among the state’s largest industry sectors.

But one of manufacturers’ biggest challenges right now is finding qualified talent — which is why it’s a great time to apply. Modern manufacturing is a state-of-the-art industry that has room for everyone. No matter what your professional background (or whether you even have one, if you’re just starting out), modern manufacturing has a job that will play to your strengths and pique your interests.

We’re looking for people who want to be innovators, entrepreneurs, builders and dreamers. We’re looking for people who want to solve today’s challenges — and then solve tomorrow’s challenges, too. In short, we’re looking for creators and makers.

There’s a tremendous variety of manufacturers across Illinois — you can help create advanced construction equipment and machinery, food and beverages, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, packaging, automotive parts and household goods — to name just a few of the things made right here. And within this wide variety of manufacturers is an even wider range of teams and specializations.

Whether it’s research and development, production, management or so many other fields, there’s no end to the opportunities to find your ideal manufacturing career.

High demand, changing antiquated perceptions

Our demand for manufacturing talent is strong — and it will remain that way for years to come. If the current trend continues, we will have more than 4 million manufacturing jobs to fill by 2030, according to a joint study of Deloitte and The Manufacturing Institute.

We’re certain students and job seekers will take notice of the exciting career opportunities in modern manufacturing. To make sure nobody misses out, our industry is leading campaigns to change perceptions about careers in manufacturing and to excite and inspire the work force of today and tomorrow.

My association, the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association, launched “Makers on The Move” here in Illinois. We logged over 2,000 miles across the Land of Lincoln with 20 stops over eight days, including visits in Chicago with Howe Corporation, a 110-year old, female-owned company and Eli’s Cheesecake, which has long been a community leader, to raise awareness and excitement about everything manufacturers do here in Illinois as we visited manufacturing facilities, colleges and high schools. We’re working to change the antiquated perception of manufacturing and showcase the innovative, diverse and sustainable sector that is leading our nation forward.

And the IMA is partnering with the National Association of Manufacturers and The Manufacturing Institute, the NAM’s work force development and education partner, to bring the immersive Creators Wanted national tour to Illinois with a stop in downstate Decatur, which receives nearly half of its GDP from the manufacturing sector.

The Creators Wanted tour features a mobile “escape room” experience, with numerous hands-on challenges that mimic the real-life problems manufacturing workers solve every day. There are also panel talks by industry leaders and experts, opportunities to try out new, advanced-manufacturing technologies, career coaching and job information from local manufacturers. You’ll also be able to access online resources that can help narrow down your pathway into an excellent manufacturing job. The tour will be in Decatur from Oct. 24–26 at Richland Community College’s Shilling Center.

So come see what modern manufacturing is really all about. If you want to make the world a better place, improve the quality of life for everyone — and have a good time while you do it — you’re meant to be a creator and a maker.

Mark Denzler is president and CEO of the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association.

